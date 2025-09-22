Gabe Perrault Shows Bright Future for Rangers
A new era for the New York Rangers has officially arrived.
Under new head coach Mike Sullivan, the Rangers have officially started their 2024-25 NHL season via a win at the New Jersey Devils in a preseason edition of the Hudson River rivalry. The Blueshirts were able to walk away from the first game of the year with a 5-3 final score.
This win symbolizes the the Rangers looking to put the past behind them; old coach Peter Laviolette is gone, Sullivan is here and they're undoubtedly looking to bounce back from missing the postseason last year.
But, one aspect of the Rangers' franchise that is often overlooked is the high level of skill possessed by the youth on their roster.
Gabe Perreault is one of those young studs, he was born in 2005 but is already entering his second season in the league. In fact, he did so by scoring the season opening goal for the Rangers.
Perreault scored his goal in the first period at the 16:48 mark from the slot, setting the tone for the Rangers not only for the game, but for the year.
A whopping 11 Rangers had points on the game's final stat sheet — with Dylan Roobroeck, Conor Sheary, Jonny Brodzinski and Scott Morrow tallying the other goals of the night. Budding enforcer Matt Rempe, who will be entering his third season of league play, was also one of the players who logged an assist.
But back to Perreault, the young right wing (who also played for Boston College just as Rangers legend Chris Kreider did) made an impact all over the ice throughout the preseason opener, consistently getting to the net-front. He previously skated in five regular season NHL games last season.
The former first round pick (No. 23) also logged 15:38 time on ice, a plus-two rating and two shots in the preseason opening game at Prudential Center.
Perreault also worked hard throughout the offseason, finishing with a goal and an assist in Game 2 of the exhibition series against the Philadelphia Flyers.
And sure, one could say Perreault's goal is just another way to show the newest NHL season is here, but if one were to dig deeper they could say it's indicative of the young Rangers stepping up this year and welcoming in a new era of Rangers hockey.
