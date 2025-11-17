Checking in With Flyers Top Prospects
Through 18 games, the Philadelphia Flyers are 9-6-3 with 21 points and sit one point behind the Ottawa Senators for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.
As the NHL season reaches American Thanksgiving, it's a perfect time to check in on five of Philadelphia's top prospects nearly two months into their respective seasons.
Porter Martone
2025 fifth-overall selection Porter Martone has made a name for himself in East Lansing, Mich.
With CHL players eligible to play college hockey at the start of the 2025-26 season, multiple big-name players took their talents to universities across the United States. 2026 projected first-overall pick Gavin McKenna committed to play at Penn State, leaving Martone with a tough decision.
Martone ultimately chose Michigan State, and he’s delivered the kind of start to the season any player would dream of.
In 10 games with the No. 1 ranked Spartans, the former Brampton Steelhead has recorded 14 points off of seven goals and seven assists. Martone recorded two points in a sweep over McKenna and the No. 5 Nittany Lions on Nov. 7-8.
At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, he brings the ideal size for a modern power forward, combining strength, reach, and physicality.
Jett Luchanko
Philadelphia's 2024 seventh-overall pick Jett Luchanko has picked up right where he left off last season.
After a second-straight four-game stint with the Flyers, Luchanko was sent back to the OHL with the Guelph Storm.
In just seven games with Guelph, Luchanko has registered 11 points off of two goals and nine assists, with a plus-minus of three.
Alex Bump
With his emotions still running high after winning the national championship with Western Michigan in April after a 47-point season, forward Alex Bump has continued that success in Allentown, Pa.
A 2022 fifth-round selection by the Flyers, Bump leads the Lehigh Valley Phantoms with 13 points in 15 games.
Carson Bjarnason
With goaltending being a trouble spot for the Flyers recently, it’s worth taking a closer look at Philadelphia’s top goalie prospect.
Carson Bjarnason, drafted in the second round of the 2023 draft, spent the last four seasons with the Brandon Wheat Kings in the WHL before making his professional debut with the Phantoms this season.
Brandon has notably developed several former Flyers, including Brian Propp, Ron Hextall, Brayden Schenn, Ivan Provorov and Nolan Patrick.
In four seasons with the Wheat Kings, Bjarnason went 75-61-13 in 156 games with a 3.14 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.
In six games this season with Lehigh Valley, he's registered a 3-2-1 record, a 2.76 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage.
Oliver Bonk
Yet to make his professional debut in the Flyers organization due to injury, defenseman Oliver Bonk has become one of the biggest names among Flyers prospects.
Bonk, a first-round pick by Philadelphia in 2023, was seen at Flyers practice on Nov. 17 donning a non-contact jersey. He didn’t participate in the full practice with the NHL group. Instead, he joined the team for warmups before moving to a separate sheet for individual rehab skating.
What was initially expected to be a day-to-day issue has stretched into a two-month absence, making his brief appearance in a non-contact jersey a welcome sight.
Bonk and fellow Flyers prospect Denver Barkey led the OHL's London Knights to back-to-back J. Ross Robertson Cup champions and 2025 Memorial Cup champions,
With the Knights, Bonk totaled 150 points off of 45 goals and 105 assists in 189 games, spanning across four seasons. His 150 points are the ninth-most points by a Knights defenseman in franchise history.
