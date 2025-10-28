Senators Humiliate Bruins in Rout
The Ottawa Senators started the season with multiple games where they lost after giving up six or more goals. Now, several weeks into the season, they’ve decided to dole out that same medicine to teams around the league. Two days ago, it was a 7-1 victory over the Washington Capitals. Tonight, it was a 7-2 drubbing of the Boston Bruins.
Ottawa, once down 1-0 early in the first period following a beautiful goal by Bruins center Morgan Geekie, reeled off seven unanswered goals to take control of the game. Even without star left winger Brady Tkachuk, who underwent thumb surgery a couple of weeks ago, the Senators’ offense was humming because of standout performances by the likes of Drake Batherson and Tim Stützle. Both put up three points on the evening via two goals and an assist.
Batherson and Stützle Show Out in Senators Victory
It was Batherson’s first score that tied the game in the middle of the first period. After Claude Giroux gave Ottawa the lead early in the second period off assists from Michael Amadio and Shane Pinto, Batherson extended the lead with a wrister that beat Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman’s right pad and hit the back of the net. For Batherson, the two tallies tonight extended his hot streak, as he’s now scored four goals in the last two games.
It was then Stützle’s time to shine. With the game still in reach for Boston, the German center opened the third period with a snapshot from the right circle on the power play that ultimately put the game away for good. His second goal of the evening nine minutes later to make it 5-1 was just icing on the cake.
Meriläinen Bounces Back
What’s most impressive about the dominant win for Ottawa was Leevi Meriläinen’s performance. Meriläinen had made just one start prior to tonight, and it was a disaster. He surrendered seven goals on just 26 shots, and the Senators lost 8-4 to the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 15. Against the Bruins, however, Meriläinen was reborn — he stopped 26 of 28 shots and never looked rattled, even after Geekie put one past him that he’d probably like back.
The win is the Senators’ third in a row and moves them to 5-4-1 on the season. Their 11 points put them just one behind the Detroit Red Wings and three behind the rival Montreal Canadiens in the Atlantic Division.
Bruins Struggles Continue
For Boston, the woes of October continued, as the seven goals allowed marked the third time this season that the team has surrendered six or more scores. In all three instances, the Bruins have lost. Two of those outings have come with Jeremy Swayman in net, and his .708 save percentage on Tuesday was his worst showing in that category since March 23, 2025, when he allowed seven goals on 16 shots in a 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.
Both teams have to get on a plane and play tomorrow, with Ottawa traveling to Chicago to take on the Blackhawks and Boston heading back home to TD Garden to face the New York Islanders.
