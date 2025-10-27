Devils' Jack Hughes Named NHL Star Amid Win Streak
New Jersey Devils superstar Jack Hughes has been named one of the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending on Oct. 26.
He was named one alongside San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini and Utah Mammoth center Logan Cooley. Hughes was named the third star after matching Celebrini and Cooley for the NHL lead in goals as the Devils (8-1-0, 16 points) moved to the top of the NHL standings by stretching their winning streak to eight games dating to Oct. 11. A key moment from Hughes this week came when he posted his third career hat trick in a 5-2 triumph over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
At the time of his hat trick against the Maple Leafs, Hughes had tallied a whopping six goals in three games.
Jack Hughes Makes Impact for Devils On, Off Ice
Hughes was originally selected by the Devils as the No. 1 overall pick from the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. He is now tied for first place in the league with eight goals through nine total appearances this season (8‑4—12).
Hughes also has 12 points in the Devils' first nine games — putting together a stretch of seven goals and two assists in his most recent five games. He's known for putting up highlight-reel goals and game-winners, all culminating in captivating performances.
Hughes and his younger brother Luke, a Devils' defenseman, also recently made headlines throughout the week due to their recently launched youth reading program. "Hughes Brothers ’Pucks & Pages" looks to not only encourage and provide access to reading for New Jersey’s youth, but to also highlight the impact of team sport.
"Pucks & Pages is an awesome program that we are excited to be creating. It’s an interactive way to engage students with our passion for reading for many years to come," Jack and Luke said. "We're lucky ... we can bring people to the game, meet them after, and share that experience."
The Hughes brothers are known for being a part of one of the most popular hockey families of the modern era — the middle brother is Jack; the eldest, Quinn, is the captain of the Vancouver Canucks. All three were taught by their mother — Ellen Hughes — who is a former ice hockey silver medalist and is involved with Team USA Hockey.
Jack wear No 86 and currently has 363 points on his career (149 goals, 214 assists) across 377 games played. He is on pace to break his career high of 99 points recorded in the 2022-23 season.
