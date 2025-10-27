Maple Leafs Goalie Takes Step Towards Return
A welcomed face returned to practice for the Toronto Maple Leafs, as goaltender Joseph Woll re-joined his teammates on the ice. Woll has been away from the organization on a leave of absence for just over a month as he tended to a personal matter, but it appears he’s taking the next steps toward his NHL return.
Woll joined the Maple Leafs for practice for the first time since taking his leave of absence, and he was welcomed with stick taps and some love form his teammates. TSN reporter Mark Masters shared a brief clip of Woll taking the ice.
Taking Things Slow
Woll’s participation is a huge step forward for the American-born goaltender, but don’t expect him to be back in the next few games. The team’s general manager Brad Treliving addressed the media after the team’s practice and informed reporters that this is the next step in a cautious plan to get him back in NHL action.
Treliving stated that while Woll can be activated on November 1st, the team doesn’t anticipate that happening. He’s been ramping up his participation and skating over the past few weeks, and the organization wants him to continue take things slowly.
Treliving also said that it wouldn’t be a surprise if Woll plays a few games with their AHL affiliate before making the jump back to the NHL tandem alongside Anthony Stolarz.
Running Mate
Woll has been an important member of their goaltending room over the past two seasons. Last year, he started 41 games for the Leafs. He accumulated a record of 27-14-1 with a 2.73 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. It was a big step forward after he started 23 games the season before. In his career, the 27-year-old has 75 career NHL starts with a record of 48-27-2.
His play last year was also huge for the play of Stolarz. The veteran netminder assumed the starting role, just barely edging out Woll for more starts. Last year, he recorded a career-best regular season after going 21-8-3 with a 2.14 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage.
This year, his play has suffered without a strong a backup. He’s played in seven games, compiling a record of 2-4-1 with a 3.31 goals-against average and .885 save percentage. It’s clear that Woll’s absence has not only impacted Stolarz, but the entire team’s ability to keep the puck out of their own net.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!