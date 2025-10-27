Carter Hart’s Flyers Homecoming Game Flexed to ESPN
The nationally televised showdown between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Vegas Golden Knights just got bigger. ESPN has flexed the Dec. 11 matchup onto its main network, along with several other games, bringing the game to a national audience and adding intrigue to a storyline that has been building since early October — the return of former Flyers goaltender Carter Hart.
Hart’s Path Back to the Ice
Hart, who spent the first six seasons of his NHL career in Philadelphia, signed a two-year deal with the Golden Knights after being reinstated by the league earlier this fall. With the Flyers, Hart went 96-93-29 with six shutouts, a 2.94 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He has yet to make his Vegas debut but is eligible to return to play on Dec. 1, giving him a brief window to get game action before the highly anticipated meeting with his former team at Xfinity Mobile Arena.
Acquittal Ends Seven-Year Legal Saga
Hart’s path back to the NHL comes after a lengthy legal process stemming from his involvement in the 2018 Hockey Canada world junior team investigation. In July 2025, Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia acquitted Hart and four other players — Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dubé and Cal Foote — ruling that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. The judge cited inconsistencies in the complainant’s testimony, leading to the end of a seven-year legal saga that had cast a shadow over Hockey Canada and several NHL careers.
A Fresh Start in Vegas
For Hart, the verdict opened the door to resume his professional career. In his first remarks after signing with Vegas, he said he was “grateful for the opportunity to move forward and get back to playing the game I love.”
Flyers Back in the National Spotlight
For the Flyers, ESPN’s decision to flex the game adds national exposure at a key moment in their rebuild. Facing a former franchise goaltender in front of a national audience will bring emotion and attention to a young team still establishing its identity under coach Rick Tocchet.
Big Stage, Bigger Storylines
From ESPN’s perspective, the matchup fits perfectly into its early-season slate — a clash between a rising Flyers squad and the 2023 Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights, who could be debuting one of the most talked-about players of the past decade.
All told, it’s a storyline that’s hard to script: Hart’s possible return to Philadelphia, now wearing Vegas gold, on national TV — 10 days after becoming eligible to play again.
