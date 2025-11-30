Torrent Makes PWHL History in Home Opener
The Seattle Torrent made history with their home opener against the Minnesota Frost, setting a new attendance record at a professional women's hockey game in the United States.
It was also the highest attended home venue game in PWHL history. 16,014 fans were in attendance at Climate Pledge Arena on Nov. 28 to watch the Frost defeat Seattle 3-0 for the back-to-back champions’ first victory of the year. The Torrent — who also lost their first game 4-3 in overtime — now remain the only team without a win through the first week of the 2025-26 season.
However, Torrent captain and Team USA star Hilary Knight said, despite the outcome, the crowd still brought a historic energy to CPA.
“It’s super special. A lot of inaugural (experiences), but there’s something about Seattle that is just so special,” Knight said following the game in front of the record-setting fans. "… A dream come true, pinch-me moment.”
Seattle Kraken Show Support for Torrent
Seattle is in the midst of their inaugural season. The PWHL expanded for the first time prior to the start of the league’s third season, after launching in January 2024, by adding two teams in Seattle and Vancouver.
The Vancouver Goldeneyes also recently hit an attendance milestone of their own — selling out the Pacific Coliseum (14,958).
Executive vice president of business operations Amy Scheer has stated the league has plans to add between two to four teams next season.
Seattle's NHL team — the Seattle Kraken — was also present for the matchup against Minnesota, with assistant coach Jessica Campbell, goaltender Joey Daccord and left wing Tye Kartye in attendance.
Campbell made sports history when she became the first woman to work full-time behind an NHL bench as an assistant coach. A former ice hockey player herself, Campbell had a career at the Ivy League's Cornell University — putting up 100 points across four seasons and captaining her squad in her final year. She also won a Clarkson Cup in 2016 in the now-defunct CWHL, and played for Canada's national team, which included a silver-medal finish at the 2015 World Championships prior to her current job with the Kraken.
Minnesota forward Kelly Pannek said playing in front of a sold-out crowd was a fun moment for the sport, regardless of what team they were cheering for.
“It’s great that they have a new team and set a new record, and it’s fun to see all the other markets in the U.S. compete to try to one-up that mark,” Pannek said of the crowd against the Torrent. “Even if it’s not the crowd cheering for you, it’s so fun to play in a sold-out arena.”
