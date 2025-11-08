Breakaway on SI

Lightning Look Dominant While Challenging Western Conference’s Best

The Tampa Bay Lightning have turned their season around, dominating top Western Conference teams with a mix of skill, speed, and relentless pressure. After a rocky start, they are rediscovering their identity and positioning themselves as a contender.

Nov 6, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrates with center Brayden Point (21) and defenseman Darren Raddysh (43) after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
It wasn’t long ago that the Tampa Bay Lightning looked like a team searching for answers. They opened the season losing six of their first seven games, looking slow, disjointed, and far removed from the dominant force that ruled the NHL just a few years ago. But suddenly, something has clicked, and Tampa Bay is beginning to look like the team no one in the league wants to face again.

Since that disastrous start, the Lightning have flipped the script, winning six of their next seven games and outscoring opponents 26-14 during that stretch. Their only loss came in a tight one-goal battle against the Colorado Avalanche, who currently hold the NHL’s best record. During this turnaround, the Lightning have taken down some of the Western Conference’s top contenders in convincing fashion.

Lightning Back to Beating the Best

During this stretch, they earned two statement victories over the Vegas Golden Knights. In their first meeting, Tampa Bay outlasted Vegas 2-1 in overtime thanks to a game-winner from Nikita Kucherov (which included a cool celebration, video below), who continues to look like one of the most elite offensive players in hockey. That game also set a franchise record for the Golden Knights — but not a flattering one — as Vegas managed only eight shots on goal over two periods, completely stifled by Tampa Bay’s forecheck and defensive structure.

In their rematch, the Lightning offense came alive in a 6-3 win, with Brandon Hagel and Kucherov each scoring twice. Before their narrow loss to Colorado, Tampa Bay also knocked off several other strong Western teams, including the high-flying Anaheim Ducks (4-3), the Dallas Stars (2-1 OT), and the smothering Utah Mammoth (4-2). They also added a 5-2 victory against former captain Steven Stamkos and his new team, the Nashville Predators.

Finding Balance — and What Still Needs Fixing

After their hot stretch, the Lightning have climbed from the bottom of the Atlantic Division to fifth place, and are trending up. Their defense has been solid statistically, ranking fourth in the league in penalty-kill percentage (89.4%), a key reason for their turnaround.

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov
Nov 4, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) after scoring a goal in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

However, their recent power play struggles, converting at just 16.7%, one of the worst rates in the NHL, have created a new weakness that this team isn't used to dealing with. Given his past success, opponents have heavily keyed in on Kucherov, cutting off and predicting passing lanes while forcing the Lightning to find scoring options elsewhere.

Another issue lies in shot generation. Tampa Bay ranks 24th in the NHL in shots on goal per game (26.7). Their pass-first style often leads to highlight-reel plays, but it also results in too many missed opportunities. When they simplify their game, focus on volume, and avoid overpassing, they play like a much better team.

If the Lightning can fix these issues, their current streak could signal a return to form, with a team that combines elite skill, disciplined structure, and the firepower to challenge anyone in the NHL.

