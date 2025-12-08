Stars' Jake Oettinger Tallies Latest NHL Accolade

The Dallas Stars' Jake Oettinger has been named the NHL's second star for the week ending on Dec. 7.

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin was the first star, with center Carter Verhaeghe of the Florida Panthers rounding out the third. Oettinger tallied this latest accolade after going 3-0-0 (with 0.98 GAA, .961 SV%, one SO) to move into first place in the league in wins as the Stars (20-5-5, 45 points) have now extended their point streak to 10 games dating to Nov. 20 (8-0-2).

Oettinger Earns Star of the Week, Following 14th Career Shutout

Oettinger's previously mentioned shutout was the 14th of his career with 30 saves in the 3-0 win over the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 3.

The Stars next play on the road at the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 9, puck drop is slated for 8:00 p.m. EST.

Following that, Oettinger then delivered 16 saves in a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 5, before then turning aside 27 shots — as well as all three shootout attempts — in a 3-2 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins from Dec. 7.

Another week, another masterclass from Jake Oettinger 👏 pic.twitter.com/VigMJD7p2V — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 8, 2025

The netminder has played his entire career with Dallas; Oettinger was originally drafted by the Stars with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. He played in the NHL All-Star Game in 2024.

He is currently signed to a three-year, $12 million contract he signed with the Stars as a restricted free agent Sept. 2, 2022. Oettinger has 14 wins on the year across 20 games played and a .909 save percentage across the current season.

Oettinger — a Minnesota native — got his start in the league by becoming the first goalie in the expansion era (since the later 1960s) to make his NHL debut in the round leading into the Stanley Cup Final when he played the third period for the Stars in a 3-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final back on Sept. 8, 2020. He made five saves without allowing for one goal.

The goaltender played two seasons with the United States National Team Development Program before joining Boston University prior to professional play. He was a member of the United States teams that finished first at the 2015 IIHF World Under-18 Championship and the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The Dallas Stars (20-5-5) have 45 points in the Central Division.

