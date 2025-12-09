Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann Facing Player Safety Hearing

The Toronto Maple Leafs walked away with a 2-0 shutout against the Tampa Bay Lightning earlier this week. This was a monumental win for the Maple Leafs, particularly because it was Swedish goaltender Dennis Hildeby's first career shutout in the NHL. Despite the celebratory outcome, drama unfolded mid-game that has left the Maple Leafs in a predicament.

The game went scoreless for much of the first period, but Toronto defenseman Morgan Reilly swept in for a backhand goal off assists from Easton Cowan and John Tavares. It wasn't until the third period that the second and final goal was scored. However, chaos erupted during the last period, resulting in a match penalty for a Maple Leafs forward. Now, he could be in for supplemental discipline.

Bobby McMann Faces Hearing

Dec 6, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann (74) carries the puck past Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki (14) in the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Bobby McMann, 29, received a match penalty for high-sticking Tampa Bay's 30-year-old forward Oliver Bjorkstrand at 3:00 in the third period. During the matchup, he was seen moving his stick up toward Bjorkstrand's head, requiring the official to step in. According to NHL Player Safety, McMann is now preparing for his hearing today as a result of the incident.

Toronto’s Bobby McMann will have a hearing today for high-sticking Tampa Bay’s Oliver Bjorkstrand. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 9, 2025

By the end of the night, McMann had tallied three shots with 15 minutes spent in the penalty box out of his time of 9:17 on the ice. Throughout his season thus far, McMann has recorded eight goals and six assists for 14 points.

As noted by NHL.com, the NHL's Department of Player Safety reserved the right to make adjustments to the infraction as deemed necessary. Consequently, McMann could be facing suspension with the chance of missing his upcoming contest against the San Jose Sharks this week, and potentially against the Edmonton Oilers over the weekend. This would open up a spot in Toronto's lineup, providing an opportunity for another player to step up in his place.

McMann does not have a history of suspension, making this uncharted territory for the center. Although he is not one to ruffle the feathers compared to many active NHL players today, these actions must be taken seriously, hence why a hearing is taking place.

There was quite a bit of controversy surrounding the incident, and uncertainty looms as he awaits his hearing today. It's unclear what the outcome will be, but it's expected that he will be facing more discipline at this time, likely sidelining him for a couple of the Maple Leaf's upcoming games.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!