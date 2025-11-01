Fresh Start Just What Penguins Goalie Needed
Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry is playing like at an elite level to begin the season. It’s something the organization hoped to see, but did not anticipate during the 2025-2026 season after Jarry hit a career low and was demoted to the American Hockey League last year.
So far this year, the Penguins goalie looks refreshed, rejuvenated and ready to compete. The former second-round pick is 5-1 through his first six starts with a .935 save percentage and 2.35 goals-against average. Jarry is showing a new level of confidence, and the fresh start this coaching staff has given him has renewed his place as a top NHL goalie.
Jarry’s Muse
Under the previous head coach, Jarry’s career in PIttsburgh was done. He was the scapegoat for all of the team’s troubles. Yes, he had his worst statistical season and recorded the fewest wins since making the full-time leap to the NHL. But you know what was even worse? The entire team's performance as they missed the postseason for a third consecutive season.
Under new head coach Dan Muse, the Penguins believe they can be better again. No one believes more than Jarry, who is playing like the two-time All-Star he used to be. Asked about what Muse and his staff have done to guide him back to playing well, he cited having a fresh start and the expectations laid out by the staff as two key pieces.
“I think just having a fresh start,” he said of the coaching staff’s impact. “There’s been a little bit of talk about what they want to see as a staff, just as a team, and I think that’s really helped everyone as a whole. Being able to kind of come in here and have those expectations of what they want of us. And obviously, the team’s been playing really well.”
A Little Bit of Both
Since getting this fresh start, Jarry’s made the most of it. He came into the season with some technical adjustments to make, but also a need to re-find the confidence that helped him become a starting goalie before in the NHL.
After a summer of work and training camp with the coaching staff, the adjustments were made and the opportunity to start every other game alongside Arturs Silovs has given him the chance to put it all into action and build confidence in himself. To Jarry, the key is finding the right balance of adjustments and finding your groove.
“I think a little bit of both,” he said. “Obviously confidence plays a huge role in any athlete’s game, but I think, obviously, making minor adjustments to your game can also help. And I think it’s been a bit of both for me to start the season.”
That little bit of confidence, little bit of adjustment to his game and the coaching staff’s renewed trust has paid off in the early goings of the season. Jarry has helped backstop the organization to an 8-2-2 record and an early lead in the Metropolitan Division.
