Rangers Dominate Penguins in Mike Sullivan's Pittsburgh Return
In front of eager Pittsburgh Penguins fans, head coach Mike Sullivan made his return to a city that he won back-to-back Stanley Cups in.
Only this time, it was behind the opposing bench. Under his charge, the New York Rangers claimed a 6-1 win over the Penguins. Sullivan was named head coach of the New York Rangers in May after replacing Peter Laviolette. He previously acted as an assistant with John Tortorella for the Rangers from 2009 to 2013.
Sullivan was named the 38th head coach in team history for the Rangers. He became so after being the winningest coach in Penguins' history, finishing his ten-year tenure behind the bench with a 409-255-89 record in 753 games.
Penguins fan Leigh Saltzman said despite the loss, she's still glad for the coaching change.
"It's a little weird seeing Sully back here as the Rangers' coach," Saltzman said. "You've got to feel a little bad about how things ended because he was such an integral part of the team for so long, led the team to two cups and was one of the longest tenured coaches in the NHL. But as much as he was beloved here, it was a much needed change and I think the team desperately needed a new voice behind the bench."
Under Sullivan's charge, a dominant 12 players tallied points on the statsheet.
Adam Fox led the way with three points across two goals, one assist and four shots on goals. Captain J.T. Miller also tallied an assist and two shorts on target.
This latest win for the Blueshirts over Pittsburgh came after the Rangers lost to the Penguins in a 3-0 shutout fashion during Night One of the NHL 2025-26 regular season.
Rangers fan Joe O. said he knew going into the matchup that the New York roster would have extra motivation to get the win over the Penguins.
"We're Rangers fans and we were just super excited to see the atmosphere," Joe told On SI at Sports Illustrated in an exclusive. "The Rangers didn't show up too well [against the Penguins] in the first game but I think tonight they showed they were up to the challenge."
The Rangers were also without Vincent Trocheck due to him now being considered week-to-week following leaving their prior game against Buffalo in the middle frame due to an upper-body injury. He was previously considered day-to-day prior to the most recent update given before puck drop.
Goaltender Igor Shesterkin recorded 18 saves against the Penguins and continued his momentum from the 4-0 shutout win over the Sabres.
Forward Ryan Rust, who was actived from injured reserve just prior to the matchup, recorded three SOG for the Penguins en route to the loss.
Sullivan now holds a 2-1 head coaching record with the Rangers throughout the regular season.
Dan Muse took over Sullivan's duties as head coach of the Penguins following being a Rangers assistant for the two season before. This was his first loss of the year.
