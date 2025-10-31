Penguins’ Tristan Jarry Finding Game Once Again
The Pittsburgh Penguins have earned at least a point in eight consecutive contests following a 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild. The latest win improved their overall record to 8-2-2 through 12 games and a two-point lead over the New Jersey Devils for first place in the Metropolitan Division.
It’s an unlikely and surprising start for the Penguins and many players on their roster, but no one has bounced back better in 2025-2026 than goaltender Tristan Jarry. The former second-round pick experienced some of the lowest lows of his NHL career last season, but he has played incredibly well to kick off this campaign, going 5-1 in his first six starts with a 2.35 goals-against average and .935 save percentage. The Penguins can credit their coaching adjustment and healthy competition for bringing Jarry back from the brink.
Coaching Change Leading to Improvement
Sometimes a fresh start is what we all need, and the way we achieve that can come in unexpected ways. Leaving the Penguins organization would have given Jarry a fresh start, but he also received a blank slate with the new coaching staff brought in. Outside of goaltending coach Andy Chiodo, the entire NHL coaching staff turned over, headlined by new head coach Dan Muse and Jarry’s former teammate in Pittsburgh, Nick Bonino.
More than anything, the new staff has relieved some of the pressure on the team. After being the powerhouses of the Eastern Conference for nearly 20 years, they were under immense scrutiny and criticism for missing the postseason three consecutive years. Jarry bore the brunt of a lot of that criticism and failure.
Under Muse’s staff, however, he’s just a talented goalie with nothing to lose. The freedom that change has given him is noticeable on the ice, and it’s helping him return to the NHL goaltender he was when he first debuted.
Healthy Competition
Another huge piece of Jarry’s improvement is his tandem mate, Arturs Silovs. Many assumed Silovs would become the undisputed number one goalie in Pittsburgh. He’s been strong in his first few starts, but he’s also provided healthy competition for Jarry that is yielding positive results.
The duo are feeding off of each other and Muse’s system of splitting starts as neatly as possible. It’s keeping both fresh and it’s helping the defense in front of both find consistency.
The Penguins are trying to prove that this hot start isn’t just a flash in the pan. Jarry’s plan in net is a huge piece of how the organization responds. He’s had a resurgent start to the 2025-2026 campaign and it’s helping him find his game once again.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!