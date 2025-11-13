Rangers, Lightning Might Have Had the Period of the Season
When the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning meet, chaos usually follows. Two teams that spent the early part of the season searching for answers ended up producing what might have been the most electric 20 minutes of hockey this year.
Before puck-drop, it didn’t seem like this matchup would deliver that kind of fireworks that it did. The Rangers began the season bad — shut out in their first three home games and winless through seven (0-6-1). Even now, they sit near the bottom of nearly every offensive category, from shooting percentage to power play efficiency. Tampa Bay wasn’t far behind early, losing six of its first seven and looking nothing like the dynasty that once ruled the NHL.
But things have changed lately. Entering Thursday’s game, the Lightning had won seven of their last eight, with the only loss coming against the league-leading Colorado Avalanche, and the Rangers were starting to find their offensive groove ever since Panarin shaved his head again.
A Wild Start Between Tampa Bay and New York
Both teams came in desperate to prove their recent form wasn’t a fluke. What followed was a first period so wild it felt like a week’s worth of hockey condensed into 20 minutes. New York jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with goals from Will Cuylle and J.T. Miller — both helped by deflections off Lightning skates. Tampa, already missing several key players including Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, Anthony Cirelli and Nick Paul, looked rattled but not defeated.
In what might have been the most exciting stretch of play all season, Scott Sabourin — making his Lightning debut after being called up from AHL Syracuse — ripped a shot past Igor Shesterkin from the left circle at 6:04 to cut the deficit to 2-1. It was his first NHL goal since February 2020 and his first as a member of the Lightning. On top of Sabourin's goal, Curtis Douglas and Jack Finley each notched their first NHL points with assists on the goal. Talk about a whole lot of firsts from a single goal scored.
Unfortunately for the Lightning, the Rangers didn’t take long to restore control. Alexis Lafrenière capped off a 3-on-2 rush at 7:08, snapping a shot from the right circle past Vasilevskiy to make it 3-1. Tampa answered again midway through the period when Zemgus Girgensons buried a rebound from the slot, cutting the deficit to 3-2. The crowd barely had time to exhale before New York struck once more — a point shot from Will Borgen deflected off Charles-Édouard D’Astous’ stick and slipped in to make it 4-2.
The Lightning got one back late in the period when Jake Guentzel converted a short-handed breakaway (video below), finishing the scoring in what felt less like an NHL period and more like a fever dream. Seven goals, countless deflections, and a few cruel bounces later, the horn finally sounded with the Rangers ahead 4-3.
Tampa’s Defence Struggles With Injuries
With so many regulars missing from the blue line — including Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, Anthony Cirelli, and Nick Paul — the Lightning’s defensive structure never settled in. By the third period, the game had tilted fully in New York’s favor. Vincent Trocheck scored twice, Will Cuylle added another to seal it, and Tampa’s Andrei Vasilevskiy — who tripped awkwardly on Trocheck’s second goal — never returned to the crease after the second intermission.
It was a rare sight. Vasilevskiy, known for insisting on finishing games no matter the score, was replaced by backup Jonas Johansson to start the third period. Whether it was precautionary or Jon Cooper trying to spark his team, the message was clear: it wasn’t Tampa’s night. By the time Cuylle buried his empty-netter to make it 7-3, Vasilevskiy was standing at the end of the bench, helmet off, watching as the Rangers skated off with a statement win.
For all the defensive lapses and bad luck, the first period stood out. It was messy, dramatic, and unforgettable — the kind of chaos that reminds you why hockey’s best moments often come when nothing goes according to plan.
