Three Must-See Matchups on Historic NHL Day
The NHL is making history on a random October Tuesday. For just the fourth time in league history, all 32 teams will be in action on the same day. The 16 games will give the entire hockey world the chance to see their favorite players, but with so many games to choose from, how can you narrow it down? Here are the three cant-miss matchups from the upcoming Frozen Frenzy.
Hurricanes vs. Oilers
Both the Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers are struggling to return to their 2023-2024 form, despite having high expectations. The Oilers aren't scoring much and are even worse at preventing the puck from going in their own net, while the Hurricanes are still trying to find consistency in their team structure.
A year ago, this would have been dubbed a Stanley Cup Finals preview, but this year it's an opportunity for both teams to get going and shed their sluggish starts. Plus, it doesn't hurt that Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl can go up against Sebastien Aho and Andrei Svechnikov in a cross-conference matchup.
Wild vs. Panthers
Another intra-conference contest that should be electric is the Minnesota Wild traveling to take on the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. The Wild have points in all five games so far this season and the Panthers are just as mighty as they were in the Stanley Cup Finals a few months ago.
These game also features two of the hottest scorers in the league right now. Kirill Kaprizov, the Wild's star winger, seems like he's ready to single-handedly will his team on a playoff run. Meanwhile Sam Reinhart was just named the NHL's First Star for the week ending October 20th.
Jets vs. Blues
A divisional matchup is a good bet to see fireworks, and two of the Central Divisions' best will battle it out when the Winnipeg Jets face the St. Louis Blues. The Jets are undefeated and have allowed just eight goals over five games. The Blues are 4-2 and are getting some strong goaltending from their tandem of Jordan Binnington and Joel Hofer. With the likes of the Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators dominating so much of the offseason chatter pertaining their division, this matchup is an early contest for supremacy in the Central.
