Penguins Most Likely To Be Moved by Trade Deadline
Last week, the Pittsburgh Penguins participated in what's becoming a weekly Friday trade frenzy in the NHL. With their top trade pieces, Marcus Pettersson and Drew O'Connor traded to Vancouver and four weeks remaining until the trade deadline, more players may be on the move.
Many want to toss players like Noel Acciari and Matt Nieto into this conversation. Those players are certainly movable from Pittsburgh's standpoint, but they aren't desirable right now due to their recent play.
With that in mind, here are the three Penguins most likely to be traded before the March 7th deadline.
1. Anthony Beauvillier
Beauvillier is enjoying a rebound season after being passed around by four teams in the past two seasons. He's fifth on the team in goals with 11 and would be a cheap bottom-six rental for contending teams.
The 27-year-old utility winger was terrific in 2022-23 when he was traded from the New York Islanders to the Vancouver Canucks, scoring 20 points in 33 games, proving his ability to succeed following an in-season trade. Meanwhile, Danton Heinen can fill his role as the jack-of-all-trades forward in Pittsburgh.
2. Jesse Puljujarvi
What's not to like about Puljujarvi this trade season? His hip injuries are in the rearview mirror, and he's played well when given the chance.
Any team looking for another big-bodied bottom-six forward with scoring chops would be foolish not to look at Puljujarvi. He may not fetch a noticeable return, but the Penguins are aggressively hunting for draft capital and have younger options that will warrant ice time over him late this season.
3. Michael Bunting
The Penguins have very few bonafide trade chips on their roster. Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust would create buzz but are unlikely to be moved, making Michael Bunting the best forward potentially available for trade.
Bunting is a multi-time 20-goal scorer built for playoff hockey. He currently leads the team in power-play goals and has a history of performing well with star centers.
If a team is looking for a controllable asset to help this year and next, Bunting and his $4.5 million salary cap hit could quickly become one of the better assets on the market.
There are four weeks until the NHL trade deadline, and the Penguins may be just getting started.
