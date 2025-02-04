IIHF Will Not Reinstate Russia, Belarus Through 2026
The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has decided they will not reinstate the Russian or Belarusian national teams through the upcoming 2025-26 season. Following their latest meeting, the IIHF Council decided it is still unsafe to reinstate Russia or Belarus, pushing back a possible return until at least the 2026-27 season.
The IIHF Council says they will continue to monitor the situation but a new determination will not come until at least May of 2026.
“As the current security conditions do not allow the necessary requirements for the organization of tournaments guaranteeing the safety of all, the IIHF must maintain the current status quo until further notice,” the IIHF stated in a release. “The IIHF Council will continue to monitor the situation, with the latest date to determine if it is safe to reincorporate Russia and Belarus for the 2026/2027 Championship season in May 2026 at the IIHF Council meeting ahead of the IIHF Annual Congress.”
Russia and Belarus have been withheld from IIHF competition since the war between Russia and Ukraine reached a peak in 2022. The Russian and Belarusian national teams have not been able to participate in any IIHF sanctioned event at any level since.
The IIHF does not have control over who is invited to the upcoming 2026 Olympic Games in Italy. The International Olympic Committee will make that call and it seems unlikely they will be in attendence.
The NHL did not include Russia in their upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, but they plan on hosting the next World Cup of Hockey in 2028. The NHL may also be hosting that event without the inclusion of the IIHF, opening the possibility of Russian participation, even if the IIHF has not reinstated them by then.
