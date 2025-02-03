Senators Star Goalie Likely Set for Return
The Ottawa Senators have been without star goalie Linus Ullmark for well over a month due to a back injury. After 18 games without a key starter, according to the NHL Media Site, the Senators have activated Ullmark from long-term injured reserve.
With a return to the ice likely for Ullmark, the Senators also re-assigned emerging rookie goalie Leevi Merilainen to the American Hockey League.
Before his injury, Ullmark was settling in nicely in his first season with the Senators. In 23 games played, he has a 12-7-2 record with a .915 save percentage and 2.38 goal against average.
Not long after the start of the season, the Senators and Ullmark agree to a four-year contract extension that will keep him in Ottawa making $8.25 million annually until 2029.
It’s still a mystery if that dollar amount will age well, but will a solid first few months with the organization and the salary cap expected to take a huge jump, the Senators like what they have.
While Ullmark was away recovering, the Senators saw rookie sensation Merilainen steal the show for a bit. In 10 games played since Ullmark’s injury, Merilainen notched a 7-2-1 record with a .938 goals against average and a stunning three shutouts.
Merilainen fell just short of being named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month, losing to Calgary Flames netminder Dustin Wolf.
Anton Forsberg is the Senators’ usual backup, and split time fairly evenly with Merilainen. In eight appearances, Forsberg went 3-3-1 with a .899 save percentage.
The next big question for Ullmark will be if he plays in the 4 Nations Face-Off. A Swedish native, Team Sweden is already dealing with a few key injuries, including to goalie Jacob Markstrom. If Ullmark feels healthy enough to represent his country, he will likely be Team Sweden’s go-to starter.
If Ullmark and the Senators decide they don’t want to risk aggravation or further injury, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the 31-year-old netminder withdraw from the tournament to focus on the NHL season.
The Senators hold a 28-20-4 record, sitting in third in the Atlantic Division. They’re looking to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017 and will need their star goalie to be at the top of his game to reach the postseason.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!