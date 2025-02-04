Wild Forward Handed Massive Suspension for Roughing
The NHL's Department of Player Safety threw the book at Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman for his recent roughing penalty against the Ottawa Senators. After offering the Wild center an in-person hearing following a roughing penalty against Senators forward Tim Stutzle, the DoPS suspended Hartman for a whopping 10 games.
In the explanation of their decision to suspend Hartman, the DoPS focused on a few of the reasons why the Wild veteran received such a hefty suspension. The first was due to the play itself. The league was very critical of Hartman's actions. During a face-off with Stutzle in a recent game, Hartman used his forearm and skate to dive the Senators' center into the ice in an aggressive fashion. He was given a match penalty during the game, and in the DoPS' explanation video, they came down hard on Hartman for this.
"It is important to note that this is not a hockey play," they stated. "Hartman contends that he is attempting to use his hand to regain his balance using Stützle for support and that their fall to the ice is accidental. We disagree."
The second reason the league emphasized was that Hartman is a repeat offender. He's been suspended five times in his NHL career, and four of those have come since March of 2023. The DoPS also noted this in their explanation and brought attention to the rate that Hartman has been suspended recently. Roughly every 60 games, Hartman is being suspended. Due to this being a multiple-time occurrence, they don't offer him any benefit of the doubt or space for debate.
In addition to being out for the next 10 games, Hartman will also forfeit considerable salary. He will lose out on $487,804.90 of his salary while out of action. The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund. If Hartman chooses, he can appeal the suspension to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, and has 48 hours after the decision to appeal or not.
