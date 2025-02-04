Star Defenseman Powers Senators to Fifth Straight Win
The Ottawa Senators are cruising along as they ascend the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference standings. The good times continued as the Senators walked into Nashville and took care of the Predators, picking up their fifth-straight victory in the process.
Leading the way for the Senators in this victory and in this winning streak is defenseman Jake Sanderson. The 22-year-old puck mover is becoming the number one defender for Ottawa in just his third season in the NHL, and he's currently red hot. Fresh off being named the Third Star of the week ending February 2nd, Sanderson extended his scoring streak to five games to match the Sens' winning streak.
During the game against the Preds, Sanderson continued his run of excellence. He led the Sens in ice-time, racking up 24:50 minutes of ice-time over 32 shifts. He distributed the puck with ease, locked in on defense, and scored an excellent goal for his fifth of the season.
The confidence with which Sanderson is playing cannot go unnoticed. He's inexhaustible on the ice, gaining more and more awareness in the defensive zone, and his transition game is making him one of the quickest risers at the defensive position.
The streak also comes in the absence of their starting goalie Linus Ullmark. The Vezina Trophy-winner has been battling through a back injury and has been limited to just 23 games in his first season in Ottawa. He hasn't played since a game on December 22nd against the Edmonton Oilers, where he left after the first period.
The win improved the Senators record to 29-20-4 for 62 points through 53 games. The win extended their lead for third place in the Atlantic Division over the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins by four points while holding a game in hand over the Bruins.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!