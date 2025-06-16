Report: Evgeni Malkin Preparing for Final Season With Penguins
Evgeni Malkin has been a staple of the Pittsburgh Penguins organization for going on 20 years, and the 2025-26 season might be his last. According to Josh Yohe of the Athletic, Malkin will likely not return to the Penguins following the 2025-26 season.
Malkin’s contract will expire at the end of the season, and the Penguins are not expected to extend him.
“It [the 2025-26 NHL season] will be his last in Pittsburgh, Yohe writes. “While it remains unclear if future Hall of Fame center will retire following the 2025-26 season, the Penguins are not expected to offer him another contract with the franchise, sources within the organization said.”
Malkin was originally a second-overall pick of the Penguins in 2004 and made his NHL debut during the 2006-07 season. Over the course of his 19-year career to this point, Malkin has played in 1,213 games with 514 goals and 832 assists for 1,346 points.
The four-time All-Star has led the NHL in points twice in 2008-09 and 2011-12. Malkin was also awarded the Hart Trophy as the league MVP in 2011-12.
The Penguins are in a bit of a transition period as players like Malkin, Sidney Crosby, and Kris Letang are all in the final years of their careers. Each of them are still productive to their own degree, but the team is looking to the future.
Malkin has made it clear the only NHL team he wishes to play for is the Penguins. There is no guarantee Malkin will retire from professional hockey following the 2025-26 season, but it’s extremely unlikely he plays anywhere else in the NHL.
As a Russian native, Malkin may turn his sights to the KHL to finish his professional career.
Malkin may not be the only future Hall of Fame Russian player suiting up for his final NHL season as reports surfaced that Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin might call it a career, as well.
