Oilers' Star Highlights Team Germany Olympic Roster
National teams have started preparations for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics with the announcements of each country's first six players. Team Germany has a sneaky chance of securing a medal at the 2026 Winter Games, and their star-studded lineup is kicking off with some of the biggest names in the sport.
Germany announced that Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers), Tim Stutzle (Ottawa Senators) Moritz Seider (Detroit Red Wings), Philip Grubauer (Seattle Kraken), Nico Sturm (Florida Panthers) and Lukas Reichel (Chicago Blackhawks) as their first six players.
Germany is one of the fastest-growing hockey countries in the world and the skill level is reaching new heights with each passing year. Draisaitl is one of the best players in the NHL while names like Stutzle and Seider are a pair of growing superstars.
The German National team will not be loaded with NHL stars like Canada or the United States, but they continue to produce new and exciting talent for the international stage.
Currently ranked eighth in the world according to the IIHF, Germany is no slouch and shouldn’t be taken lightly. They secured a silver medal at the 2018 Olympics and could easily be a sleeper to be in the medal conversation again in 2026.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!