Penguins to Miss Playoffs for Third Straight Season
After another disappointing season, the Pittsburgh Penguins will miss out on the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third straight year. It’s a harsh fall following 16 straight postseason appearances, but the Penguins are hopeful there is a bright future ahead of them.
Thanks to a tough loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, the Penguins were officially eliminated from playoff contention.
Through 78 games of the 2024-25 season, the Penguins hold a 31-35-12 record for only 74 standings points. In the final years of their veteran core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang, the Penguins don’t seem to have much fight left in them to give the future Hall of Famers one last kick at the Stanley Cup.
Once a pillar of success and consistency, the 2024-25 season is lining up to be the first time the Penguins finish with a record below .500 since Crosby’s rookie season in 2005-06. They finished 22-46-14 that year for a .354 points percentage.
2024-25 may not be the worst season Crosby has ever endured, but with the end of his career closing in, and all the success he’s brought to Pittsburgh, these missed playoff opportunities hurt even more.
Crosby, even at the age of 37, still leads the Penguins in every way shape and form. Through 74 games, he has 30 goals and 56 assists for 86 total points. His 20th point-per-game season passes Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history.
Rickard Rakell had a massive bounceback season to lead the Penguins in goals with 33.
Goaltending and defense were the biggest downfalls for the Penguins all season. Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic both struggled between the pipes and the defensemen just couldn’t stand up to opposing offenses all season.
As long as Crosby can still lace a pair of skates, he will always push for the Penguins to be successful. But he’s going to need major help in the coming years to turn things around.
