Scorned Penguins Goaltender Undefeated to Begin Conditioning Stint
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry began the 2024-25 season with something to prove. After allowing 12 goals in three starts, it was evident that Jarry was becoming a liability. As a result, the Penguins reassigned him to the AHL for a two-week conditioning stint.
Since then, Jarry has started two games for the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins, winning both and posting a .922 save percentage. While some of the goals he's allowed have been on the weaker side, Jarry has generally performed well.
Team President Kyle Dubas laid out the plan for Jarry last week. "The expectations for him while down there are to play each game for Wilkes-Barre over the next 14 days and set himself to come back to Pittsburgh confident and in good form."
Wilkes-Barre has three games remaining during those 14 days, after which the Penguins will have another tough decision.
With Jarry returning, the Penguins will have two options. Go back to a three-goalie rotation or assign rookie standout Joel Blomqvist to the AHL. Blomqvist has been stellar in his first taste of NHL action, amassing a 2-4-0 record, a.909 save percentage, and 2.2 goals saved above expected.
Despite Blomqvist's impressive start, his assignment may be the most likely outcome, with forwards Blake Lizotte and Matt Nieto nearing returns from their respective injuries.
With little over a week remaining on Jarry's conditioning loan, the Penguins' goaltending situation is primed to take another turn.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!