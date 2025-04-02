Predators Sign Intriguing Prospect to ELC
The Nashville Predators have their eyes to the future after a disappointing 2024-25 season, and their latest move proves it.
On Wednesday, the Predators signed University of Massachusetts forward Cole O'Hara to a two-year, entry level contract. O'Hara, whose season came to an end with a second-round loss to Western Michigan on Saturday, will report to the Milwaukee Admirals, Nashville's AHL affiliate, in the coming days.
In 39 games at UMass this season, O'Hara scored a team-high 51 points (22 goals, 29 assists). He scored the most points in a single season with the Minutemen since 2009-10. He was also finalist for the Hockey East Player of the Year award and made a strong case for the Hobey Baker Award.
The Richmond Hill, Ontario native made an outstanding jump from his first two seasons with the Minutemen, where he scored 17 points in 2022-23 and 18 points in 2023-24.
“He’s complete,” UMass head coach Greg Carvel previously said of O’Hara, per the Massachusetts Daily Collegian. “He does everything the right way. He’s consistent in everything he does, doesn’t say a word, just shows up, plays hard and makes plays.”
O'Hara previously played for the Tri City Storm of the USHL, recording 101 points (36 goals, 65 assists) in 107 games across two seasons.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!