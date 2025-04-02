Canucks Forward Unlikely to Return This Season
The Vancouver Canucks are still pursuing a playoff berth, but their chances are fading with each passing days. They are seven points behind the Minnesota Wild for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference and have just eight games remaining.
For those remaining games, the Canucks are unlikely to have one of their top forwards available. Center Filip Chytil, acquired in the blockbuster JT Miller trade, has been out since March 15th after receiving a hard check into the boards. As a result, Chytil sustained a concussion and is still working through lingering symptoms.
According to the team's head coach, Rick Tocchet, there is no certainty Chytil returns this season. Despite having several on-ice sessions over the past few weeks, he's been unable to stay symptom free long enough to progress in his rehabilitation. Speaking to the media after a recent practice, Tocchet gave the update on his second-line center.
“Good days and bad days he's had,” he said. “He'd go out and skate, felt good, the next day not as good. So, to be honest with you guys, does he play this year? Maybe the odds are against it. You don't want to put a guy in that type of position, but when a guy has good days and bad days, obviously, you're not going to play the guy."
The 25-year-old Chytil was in the middle of his first half season with the Canucks. Originally a first-round draft pick of the New York Rangers, he's already accumulated 393 NHL games. He was one of the centerpieces of the Miller trade and immediately placed into a top-six role in Vancouver.
In 56 games this season with both the Canucks and Rangers, he's recorded 13 goals and 13 assists. Just two seasons ago, he recorded a career-high 22 goals and 23 assists in 74 games. That type of production is exactly what the Canucks are hoping to bring to the team when healthy.
