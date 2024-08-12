James Hagens Tops 2025 NHL Draft Rankings
The 2024-2025 NHL season hasn't begun, but the 2025 NHL Draft is already on the league's mind. The 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, one of the top global tournaments for young hockey players, recently concluded with Canada taking home the gold medal. With the tournament completed, many are putting out an early ranking of the 2025 class's top players.
One of those people is Scott Wheeler of The Athletic. He just put out his preseason top 32 list with 38 more players considered honorable mentions. Wheeler, one of the league's best talent evaluators, had an unsurprising choice at the top of the ranking: forward James Hagens.
Hagens is the unanimous top player heading into the 2025 NHL Draft. A product of the United States National Team Development Program, Hagens is headed to Boston College and figures to be a prominent center for the Eagles. Hailing from Hauppauge, New York, Hagens figures to be the next American player to go first overall in the NHL Draft. Discussing why he selected Hagens as the head of the class, Wheeler gave a dazzling review of the young player's game.
"His game is about skating and playmaking," he wrote. "He is so, so breezy as a skater, making his patterns look easy out there. He’s on top of the ice, he’s agile, and his stride and edges are dynamic, light, mobile and adjustable with legitimate speed and quick acceleration through his crossovers and cuts. He’s got high-end touch and handling, and real finesse as a passer or in playing pucks into space for himself."
Last season, Hagens was arguably the top player at the USNTDP. He scored 39 goals and 102 points over 58 games with the program and put up 47 points over 26 games in the United States Hockey League (USHL). His game rose to another level at the World Junior Championships, recording 22 points over seven games for Team USA.
Compared to the rest of his draft class, Hagens truly stands alone. He is the undisputed best player available, and this upcoming season should only solidify his skills and standing. He figures to be a first-line center for whatever team selects him in the 2025 NHL Draft.
