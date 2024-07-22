Canadiens Prospect Could Make NHL Leap This Season
The Montreal Canadiens have a deep and talented group of prospects waiting to help the team compete again. They added to that pool with the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, selecting Russian forward Ivan Demidov. In Demidov, the Canadiens have another dynamic scorer who can hopefully be a top-six forward sooner than later.
Many view Demidov as someone who could be NHL ready as soon as this upcoming season. With the Philadelphia Flyers luring Matvei Michkov stateside, there is belief that the Canadiens can do the same thing with their most recent draft choice.
Demidov is currently under contract with his KHL club, SKA St. Petersburg, for the upcoming season, but speculation is growing that he will be the next player to make the jump to North America.
According to Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette, that speculation could turn into reality soon. Writing about several of the Canadiens' biggest offseason stories, he touched on Demidov's contract status. He believes that it's likely he plays out his final contract year in the KHL, but that could change any minute.
"If St. Petersburg doesn’t keep Demidov with the KHL team, expect the Canadiens to enter negotiations to establish a transfer fee for him like the Philadelphia Flyers did this summer with Matvei Michkov," he wrote. "Michkov will now play for the Flyers next season. If the Canadiens were to succeed in negotiating a transfer fee with St. Petersburg, I’d expect Demidov to also play in the NHL next season."
The team's general manager didn't clarify the situation at all. Speaking to the media at the 2024 NHL Draft, GM Kent Hughes was vague about where Demidov will play in 2024.
"This season coming up, he’s under contract at St. Petersburg,” he said. “If he’s playing in the KHL, that’s a great environment for him for a year. If he’s not in the KHL, we will have to see what our options are.”
With training camp a couple months away, there is plenty of time for the speculations to continue. There's also plenty of time for the Habs to figure out a way to bring Demidov over if they feel he's ready for the NHL.
