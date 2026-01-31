PWHL's Sirens Goaltenders Go Behind the Mask Through Social Media

On any hockey rink, goaltenders are presented with a more unique challenge than most in that they do not get to show fans much of their personalities on the ice — shielded away by their goalie masks. For Callie Shanahan and Kaley Doyle of the PWHL's New York Sirens, they came up with a solution.

Shanahan and Doyle recently launched a shared Instagram and Tik Tok account(s) called Trendy Tendies. Run by the two of them, the account's purpose is to show their real, authentic, and humorous personalities while giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at life as professional women's hockey players. The content provides an unfiltered look at their lives both on and off the ice in a fun way to connect with their fanbase. Both Shanahan and Doyle come up with the content together, with Shanahan being in charge of captions and hashtags while Doyle takes the reigns of most of the editing.

Doyle and Shanahan are both backup goaltenders on the New York roster. The pair sat down with Breakaway On SI in an exclusive interview to share a little bit more about why it's so important to connect with fans through their social media.

"I think at times on the ice for when we're in the crease, we're in our little secluded, small area. So I think that our TikTok [and Instagram] pages is kind of our way to show our true selves and really show our personalities and the things we enjoy doing," Doyle said. "It was about making, like, fun content that people wanted to see ... just making videos to make other people happy."

Doyle participated at USA Hockey U18 National Camp in 2017 in addition to starting and appearing in 28 games for the Quinnipiac Bobcats. She is a Michigan native and was selected by the Sirens in the sixth round of the PWHL Draft in June of 2025.

Doyle said she has especially enjoyed showcasing her travels while being apart of the PWHL across social media.

"I think that's probably one of the perks. We get to explore the entire like United States and Canada, and get to see so many cool places. It's cool to kind of rope the fans into that as well," Doyle said. "Giving them the inside scoop of what our locker room situation is looking like, what we're getting access to."

Shanahan spent all four years of her NCAA career at Boston University where she played 77 games, with 32 wins. She was an assistant carrier for the Terriers during her senior season (2024-25).

The fellow Michigan native has seen one game of play for the Sirens — saving 17 against the Ottawa Charge on Jan. 20, 2026.

PWHL New York Sirens Goaltender Callie Shanahan | Courtesy: PWHL/New York Sirens

Shanahan candidly said that goaltenders are often unfairly stereotyped, and that Trendy Tendies helps show that they like to have fun just like anyone else.

"Usually people think goalies are weird or whatever," Shanahan said. "We might be quirky, but it's fun to just show that different side of us [online]."

The PWHL recently made headlines by announcing that the Sirens will face off against the Seattle Torrent at Madison Square Garden (home of the NHL's New York Rangers) on April 4th, marking the first time hockey fans will be able to attend a women’s professional hockey game at the World's Most Famous Arena.

Doyle said her and Shanahan are looking forward to highlighting behind the scenes content at the upcoming MSG game.

"100%, there will be content for the MSG game," Doyle said. "We'll work out our content around what we're doing ... just because it's so historic, the rink itself ... there's definitely going to be some content for the MSG game."

In addition to sharing the Sirens together, both being goaltenders and posting content across Trendy Tendies, Shanahan and Doyle are also very close friends and roommates — representing that it truly means more to play in the PWHL.

