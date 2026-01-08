PWHL to Make Madison Square Garden Debut

It's official; it's been a longtime coming but the Professional Women’s Hockey League will make its Madison Square Garden debut on April 4 when the New York Sirens face off against the Seattle Torrent.

The game on the coveted MSG ice will mark the very first time hockey fans will be able to attend a women’s professional hockey game at the Garden. This particular matchup between the Sirens and Torrent will mark a rematch of the 2025 Texas Takeover Tour game, which the Sirens won 4-3 and featured a hat trick from Casey O'Brien. The PWHL previously held an exhibition game at MSG in 2021, however it was played without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seattle most recently set a new United States women’s hockey attendance record with 16,014 fans at Climate Pledge Arena. MSG has a capacity of over 18,000 (19,500) and has a chance to break the record.

Sirens' general manager Pascal Daoust said they are looking forward to giving PWHL fans a magical night at the Garden.

“Madison Square Garden has a storied women’s sports history, and on April 4, the New York Sirens will add their own chapter at The World’s Most Famous Arena," said Daoust according to The Athletic. "Playing at the Garden is an honor and sharing it with our dedicated fans will make it even more special.”

Sirens, Torrent to Face off at MSG in April

The Sirens have played their home games at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., since the 2024-25 season. The venue is also the home-site of the NHL's New Jersey Devils. In the PWHL's inaugural year, New York split time between UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, C.T., and Prudential.

Four Seattle Torrent players — including Hilary Knight who will make history with her fifth Olympic appearance — will be suiting up for Team USA at the upcoming Milano Cortina Olympics.

The New York Sirens will play at the iconic Madison Square Garden for the first time on April 4 at 8 pm against the Seattle Torrent — Kyle Cushman (@Kyle_Cush) January 8, 2026

Joel Fisher is the executive vice president of marquee events and operations at MSG, and said bringing the PWHL to the heart of New York City will be another historic event for the venue.

“Madison Square Garden has a rich legacy of showcasing world-class women’s athletes — from the historic all-female boxing event featuring Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano to Billie Jean King, Serena Williams, and Nadia Comaneci,” Fisher said. “We are excited to partner with the Professional Women’s Hockey League and welcome the New York Sirens to The World’s Most Famous Arena for what promises to be an electrifying matchup against the Seattle Torrent on April 4.”

The World's Most Famous Arena.



Seattle Torrent vs. New York Sirens. @TheGarden. April 4th, 2026.



Presale Access 🎟️ https://t.co/TozXz0lAK8 pic.twitter.com/gNBVbyK1pv — New York Sirens (@PWHL_NewYork) January 8, 2026

The Sirens are currently riding a four-game win streak and sit second in the league-wide standings, while Seattle is only four points out of a playoff spot.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!