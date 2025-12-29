Sirens' Forward Records First Hat Trick in PWHL Matchup

For Texas hockey fans, a beautiful showing of the sport was on display from start to finish thanks to the Professional Women's Hockey League.

In Dallas, the PWHL put on a game between the Seattle Torrent and New York Sirens in part of its Takeover Tour. The Dec. 28 matchup marked the fourth Takeover Tour stop of the year and was the furthest south that a PWHL game has ever taken place in history, surpassing last year’s Takeover Tour game in Denver.

Across the PWHL, there are 88 American players in the league representing 19 different states. The only two players from Texas were on the American Airlines Center ice — childhood friends Allyson Simpson (of the New York Siren) and Hannah Bilka (of the Seattle Torrent). In further recognition of that fact, one fan in particular was put on the AAC big screen with a sign that read, "We want a Dallas team," to plenty of cheers.

Simpson previously played 13U in Dallas in 2013-14. Bilka is a Coppell, Texas native and entered the game tied for second on the Torrent with six points (two goals, four assists) in six games.

The pair also dropped the puck at the Dec. 27 NHL matchup between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks.

Last night she dropped the puck at the @DallasStars game and tonight she suits up as a pro in her hometown arena!

"It's incredible every night in this league. As long as I've been involved in this game, it continues to get better year after year, and this league, I think, puts it on display for fans. The game tonight was really indicative of what our league is like every single game," Sirens' Head Coach Greg Fargo told Breakaway On SI.

The Texas Takeover Tour matchup between these two specific PWHL teams comes after the teams already played against one another this year; Seattle (in the midst of its inaugural season) captured their first-ever win with a 2-1 decision over the New York team.

Sirens, Torrent Go Hard and Give Texas Fans a Hockey Game To Remember

Bringing the Torrent to Texas is extra significant, as they are known for drawing fans to the sport of women's hockey. At their home Seattle rink of Climate Pledge Arena, the Torrent recorded the highest attended home venue game in PWHL history with 16,014 fans.

Right from the start, the Texas Takeover Tour game was one for the books.

The first period alone saw three goals. Seattle's Danielle Serdachny struck first with her first goal of the year. New York answered back with 1:37 remaining with Casey O'Brien's first goal of her league career. The Torrent went into the locker room, up 2-1, after an immediate response from Mikyla Grant-Mentis (assisted by Emily Brown).

Grant-Mentis's goal was also her first of the season, meaning all three players who scored in the first frame hit that milestone as a group.

The second period saw O'Brien prove that when you're hot, you're hot. She recorded her second goal of the evening and year at the 13:01 minute mark of P2 for the 2-2 equalizer.

Another sign that saw plenty of cheers from the American Airlines crowd was put on the big screen with around 9:00 minutes left to play in the middle frame. The wording? "I play for the only all-girls team in Houston, I'm here to see my future!"

Team USA and PWHL star Hilary Knight said the reaction from the stands at the Texas Takeover Tour in particular was extra special.

"I would just say it means a lot. For my generation and generations before, they never really had the PWHL to kind of dream and aspire to be a part of one day. Just seeing those signs, hearing those chants, is just so special for women's hockey as a whole," Knight said. "And I know it's just going to keep growing and growing."

Oct 29, 2025; New York, NY, UNITED STATES; Hilary Knight poses for a photo during the U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in preparation for the 2026 Milan Olympic Winter Games at Javits Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The beginning of the final period saw the Torrent take a 3-2 lead thanks to a goal from Lexi Adzija, featuring a beautiful passing play from Mikyla Grant-Mentis behind the net. New York's Maddi Wheeler had the answer for the Sirens with her first career goal.

However, O'Brien would end the Texas Takeover Tour matchup with a hat trick for a final score of 4-3, Sirens. This is extra significant, as she recorded her third goal of her career and of the evening simultaneously at the 16:40 mark of the third period.

" I think this crowd was insane," O'Brien said. "Seattle would score, they erupt. We would score, they erupt. So it's pretty cool just to see their support and how much they just care about hockey and growing the game. I've never played in Dallas before. I had no idea. But the fans really showed out."

An initial attendance of around 7,000 was initially projected for the Texas women's hockey game. Instead, 8,514 was the official attendance number of the evening in DFW. In addition, over 7,000 people were tuning into the YouTube broadcast. Per the PWHL, the average attendance number is around 6,520 fans per game — with American Airlines Center once again proving that everything truly is bigger and better in Texas.

