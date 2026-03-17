Sharks Eye Rare Win Over Oilers With Leon Draisaitl Out for Season

The San Jose Sharks arrive in Canada facing their most favorable matchup against the Edmonton Oilers in years. Leon Draisaitl will miss the rest of the regular season with a lower-body injury, removing the fourth-leading scorer in the NHL from an Oilers lineup that has dominated San Jose at Rogers Place.

Edmonton has won eight consecutive home games against the Sharks while outscoring them 40-21 in that span. The teams have split their previous two meetings this season with both clubs winning on home ice, setting up a crucial Pacific Division clash between two teams fighting for playoff positioning.

Draisaitl sustained the injury in the last game after Predators forward Ozzy Wiesblatt checked him into Nashville's bench. The German superstar scored his 35th goal of the season before departing and will miss the rest of the regularly scheduled games, according to head coach Kris Knoblauch.

Attacking the Middle

San Jose can exploit Edmonton's weakened center depth with Draisaitl sidelined. The Oilers will rely heavily on Connor McDavid down the middle, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins could return to center after playing wing recently. Jason Dickinson and rookie Matt Savoie will handle elevated roles.

Macklin Celebrini provides the Sharks with a dominant matchup piece to attack those secondary centers. The 19-year-old phenom has recorded 95 points through 65 games and should feast on favorable matchups without having to battle Draisaitl's line throughout the contest.

Mar 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (71) during the third period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The Oilers defended a narrow lead after losing Draisaitl last weekend, protecting a 2-1 advantage through 40 minutes against Nashville. Edmonton shifted focus to defensive hockey rather than offensive pressure, a blueprint San Jose can counter with early aggression and sustained offensive zone time.

Power Play Opportunity

Draisaitl's absence cripples Edmonton's lethal power play unit. The German forward scored the opening goal Sunday on the man advantage before his injury forced him from the lineup for good.

"We don't want to aggravate it or make it worse," Knoblauch said after the incident. "We're looking at the big picture, but these games are important. There's nothing for sure right now when it comes to making the playoffs, and we need to win these games," he explained. "But if he's not healthy to play, he's not going to play."

The Sharks must capitalize on special teams opportunities. Edmonton's power play loses its primary net-front presence and one-timer threat from the left circle, creating openings San Jose can exploit with aggressive penalty killing.

Celebrini vs. McDavid

The matchup features the two players who matched production through their first 135 NHL games, respectively. While McDavid is already leading the race for the Art Ross Trophy, Celebrini is looking to get his first 100-point season. Both players know what the other brings to the table after teaming up as part of Team Canada.

The Sharks need Celebrini to outplay McDavid in head-to-head battles. Without Draisaitl providing secondary offense, Edmonton relies almost entirely on its captain to drive results, with the Sharks' playoff hopes hanging in the balance.

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