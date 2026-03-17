Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Charlie McAvoy, Macklin Celebrini, Josh Doan)

Anthony Mantha got on the board in the Penguins’ win over the Avalanche, but neither Mavrik Bourque nor Martin Necas could find the scoresheet in what resulted in a 1-2 night to open the week.

I’m looking to bounce back tonight as I target Charlie McAvoy, Macklin Celebrini, and Josh Doan for my player props on Tuesday.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, March 17.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 17

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Charlie McAvoy OVER 0.5 Points (-145) at Canadiens

Macklin Celebrini Anytime Goalscorer (+130) at Oilers

Josh Doan OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-142) at Golden Knights

Charlie McAvoy is quietly putting together a career season in Boston. Despite missing some time due to facial injuries, the defenseman has 50 points through 55 games, which is six points shy of his career high set in 78 games in the 2021-22 season.

McAvoy has 9 points during his current 7-game point streak, and he’s recorded a point in 16 of his last 17 games. The blueliner has a total of 21 points in that span, and has found the scoresheet in 25 of 27 games since New Year’s Eve.

The Canadiens have allowed four goals in each of their last two games, and McAvoy had three points against them back in January. I love these odds for him to stay hot tonight in a big game for Boston.

Macklin Celebrini has turned the corner before anyone really thought, putting up 95 points through 65 games in his sophomore season. The 19-year-old center has the Sharks in the thick of the playoff race, and it should be a high-scoring affair tonight in Edmonton.

Celebrini is currently riding a 9-game point streak with 14 points (7 goals) in that span – including a goal against Edmonton on February 28. He’s scored a goal in six of those games with an assist in five of them, so that’s why I’m taking him to score a goal at these +130 odds rather than an assist at around -140.

Josh Doan has been shooting the puck a ton since returning from the Olympic break. He has 27 shots on goal (50 shot attempts) in 10 games, after recording 28 SOG (64 attempts) in his previous 20 contests.

The Sabres winger has OVER 1.5 shots on goal in 9 of those 10 contests, including 3+ SOG in seven of them. The one UNDER did come against these Golden Knights, though, so that explains why this line is set at 1.5 rather than 2.5. Still, I’d consider going one step up the ladder with OVER 2.5 SOG (+210) as well.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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