Sharks' Igor Chernyshov Suffers Head Injury After Scary Hit

In a scary scene that resulted in blood on the ice and winger Igor Chernyshov of the San Jose Sharks being taken to the hospital, it has since been revealed that Chernyshov has avoided the worst possible outcome and has only sustained a concussion.

On March 14 against the Montreal Canadiens, Chernyshov sustained a head injury while getting tangled up with Mike Matheson. He was bleeding from the head, did not have full control of his body while getting up and had to be transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Chernyshov did leave the hospital and has since joined his fellow Sharks to make the trip from Montreal to Ottawa. San Jose takes on the Ottawa Senators on March 15 — puck drop is slated for 5 p.m. EST.

Beat reporter Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now has reported that Chernyshov did suffer a concussion.

Pavol Regenda will be in for Chernyshov against the Senators. This marks Regenda’s first appearance since March 1; he’s been scratched for the last six games.

Igor Chernyshov Suffers Concussion Against Montreal Canadiens

Prior to play in Ottawa, the Sharks currently have a 32-26-6 overall record and sit with 70 points in the Pacific Division.

Chernyshov is in the midst of his first NHL season and has 11 points across three goals and eight assists. He was selected in the second round by the Sharks in 2024.

Igor Chernyshov takes a shot to the head and looks to be knocked out. Then tries to get up and stumbles. pic.twitter.com/eXavUV9lOE — JD Young (@MyFryHole) March 14, 2026

Chernyshov is only 20 and stands at 6-foot-2, weighing 195 pounds.

Regenda — who will be playing for Chernyshov as previously referenced — was traded to San Jose by the Anaheim Ducks in Jan., 2025. The left wing has 12 points in his career across 37 games played.

Mar 14, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; San Jose Sharks left wing Igor Chernyshov (92) lays injured with his head bleeding on the ice after a hit from Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson (8) (not pictured) during the first period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Chernyshov's injury was sustained on his first shift since his recall from the American Hockey League affiliate of the San Jose Barracuda. Matheson was not called for a penalty and postgame said he hopes Chernyshov is okay.

"It was really weird," Matheson said. "I hope he's OK. I kind of left the play and kind of went the other way and made it all the way to the other zone before I realized he was even down. Then turned around and saw him kind of stumbling. Definitely pretty scary ... not something you want to see and hopefully he's OK."

The Sharks defeated Montreal, 4-2. Following play in Ottawa, the Sharks will travel to play the Edmonton Oilers before finally returning home for a March 19 game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Alexander Wennberg will also not see play in Ottawa due to an upper-body injury.

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