Devils Acquire Centerman Nick Bjugstad From Blues

In a trade with the St. Louis Blues, the New Jersey Devils have now added forward Nick Bjugstad to their roster.

The announcement surrounding the trade was made on the afternoon of Feb. 4 by current President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald ahead of the required roster freeze due to the rapidly approaching Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Bjugstad was acquired in exchange for forward Thomas Bordeleau and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft with the Blues. The specific pick in reference will be the latest of the three fourth-round picks that the Devils currently owns (Dallas, Winnipeg or New Jersey).

Bjugstad is in the midst of his 14th season in the league and played in a total of 35 games with St. Louis this year. He has totaled 337 career points (163 goals, 174 assists) across 795 games since his debut. Bjugstad is right-handed and has won 134 of 262 face-offs this season in addition to 73 hits paired with seven points.

Bordeleau is a Texas native with 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) on his career across 44 games played.

Devils Make Trade Just Prior to Olympic Roster Freeze

The NHL Olympic roster freeze begins on Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. EST and runs through Feb. 22. This trade was revealed just hours before the start of the required roster holds.

Bjugstad is in his first season of a two-year contract worth $3.5 million (featuring a $1,750,000 Average Annual Value), which was signed with the Blues in July 2025.

His addition marks a big boost in size for the Devils — Bjugstad stands at 6'6" and weighs 210 pounds.

This latest development comes ahead of the Devils' final game before the break in league play due to the upcoming Winter Olympics. New Jersey takes on the New York Islanders on Feb. 5; puck-drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST.

Rumors that Fitzgerald is on his way out have also been brought up, due to recent statements from NHL insider Frank Seravalli. He reported that there could be a potential new General Manager for New Jersey by the end of the season. The Devils are currently nearing the bottom of the Metropolitan Division with 58 points across a 28-26-2 overall record.

“While canvassing the league for the Nashville Predators GM job, there are candidates who believe there will be a GM change in New Jersey and candidates are 'preparing for that to happen,'" Seravalli said on Frankly Hockey during the morning of Feb. 4.

The Devils will return to the rink following the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics against the Buffalo Sabres on Feb. 25.

Per the NHL, New Jersey has seven players participating in the upcoming Winter Olympics. Forward Jack Hughes — who will not see play against the Islanders due to injury — will be representing Team USA. Captain Nico Hischier and teammates Timo Meier and Jonas Siegenthaler will be suiting up for Switzerland. Jesper Bratt and goaltender Jacob Markstrom are on Sweden's roster, with defenseman Simon Nemec rounding out the group to see play for Slovakia.

