Sharks Center Poised for 100-Point Season
San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini is on the verge of superstardom. A finalist for the Calder Trophy for the NHL’s top rookie last season, Celebrini put together a fantastic first season in the league. Entering year two, the expectations are rising in San Jose and for their budding star. Thankfully, Celebrini's first year provided plenty of data to suggest he will hit the 100-point plateau during the 2025-2026 campaign.
While the Sharks missed the postseason again last year, Celebrini had one of the most impressive seasons ever recorded by an 18-year-old forward. His 63 points were the third-most recorded by an 18-year-old rookie since the 2000 season, short only of Sidney Crosby's 102 points and Patrik Laine's 64 points scored in 2016-2017. That in and of itself is a remarkable achievement. The NHL is hardly a place for players under 20, let alone teenagers, but Celebrini played like a seasoned veteran immediately.
What makes it all the more impressive is that there was nothing accidental or coincidental about his performance. Specifically, Celebrini was one of the most effective scorers in the midrange area of the offensive zone. According to NHL EDGE data from last season, he recorded 117 midrange shots on goal. That total was second in the NHL behind Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon. Of those 117 shots on goal, he scored 10 times, ranking in the 90th percentile amongst all NHL skaters.
What this data indicates for Celebrini is just how dangerous he is from different places within the offensive zone. He doesn’t need to be one-on-one against a goalie or picking up rebounds in front of the net to be an effective scorer. If he can get within 30 to 50 feet of the goal, he can let the puck rip. His average shot speed of just over 62 miles per hour ranked in the 87th percentile last season, meaning he knows how to overpower a goaltender. If that shot doesn't convert, he has a decent chance of creating a scoring chance off of a rebound.
Celebrini was also one of the fastest skaters in the NHL last season. He recorded 168 bursts of 20 mph or faster as a rookie. That figure ranked in the 90th percentile among all skaters last season, including a top recorded speed of 23.10 mph.
What all of these numbers illustrate is how effective and difficult to contain Celebrini was as a rookie. With just one season as a teenager in the NHL, he’s shown how dominant he can be. As he takes the next step in year two, his shot, skating speed and strength will only increase. Combine that with his elite offensive awareness and creativity, and Celebrini is slated to reach and surpass the 100-point mark in his second NHL season.
