Sharks Rookie Matches Connor McDavid Through First 135 Games

Macklin Celebrini continues to rewrite the record books with production that rivals the greatest player of this generation. The San Jose Sharks rookie has accumulated 158 points through his first 135 NHL games, edging Connor McDavid by a single point when comparing their career starts.

McDavid posted 157 points across his first 135 games after entering the league in 2015. The Oilers captain recorded 50 goals and 107 assists during that span, establishing himself as one of hockey's most dominant offensive forces from the opening faceoff of his career.

Celebrini has matched that historic pace with 60 goals and 98 assists through the same number of contests. The 19-year-old phenom now gets a chance to measure himself directly against McDavid when San Jose visits Edmonton tonight in a clash of generational talents.

Current Season Dominance

Both players continue to terrorize opposing defenses with elite production this season. McDavid leads the NHL with 114 points through 68 games, maintaining his stranglehold on the Art Ross Trophy race while chasing yet another scoring title.

Celebrini sits fifth in league scoring with 95 points across 65 games. The North Vancouver native trails behind former MVPs like McDavid, Nikita Kucherov and Nathan MacKinnon in the scoring race, putting together a rookie campaign that has already secured his place among the game's premier offensive talents.

Two otherworldly talents in Macklin Celebrini and Connor McDavid, and they're squaring off tonight! 👀 pic.twitter.com/li9wYxbFwl — NHL (@NHL) March 17, 2026

The statistical comparison becomes even more remarkable when examining their goal-scoring prowess. Celebrini has found the back of the net 10 more times than McDavid did through 135 games, showcasing a finishing ability that complements his elite playmaking vision.

Historic Company

Only a handful of players in NHL history have produced at this level from their first game. Celebrini joins McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Wayne Gretzky as the only players to reach at least 158 points within their first 135 career contests.

The Sharks selected Celebrini first overall in the 2024 draft after he dominated college hockey at Boston University. His immediate impact has transformed San Jose's rebuild timeline and provided hope for a franchise searching for its next cornerstone player.

The matchup provides Celebrini with another opportunity to prove he belongs in conversations with the sport's elite. McDavid and the Oilers visit SAP Center riding momentum from their strong season, while Celebrini looks to continue his assault on the record books.

The fact that he has matched McDavid through the first 135 games speaks to the unprecedented nature of Celebrini's early-career dominance. If the 19-year-old can finally break the Sharks' six-year playoff drought, then the Hart Trophy might see its youngest winner since Crosby.

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