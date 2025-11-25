Rangers Place Young Center on Waivers
The New York Rangers and General Manager and President Chris Drury have placed Juuso Pärssinen on waivers.
Parssinen did not participate in practice on Nov. 25 due to roster management purposes and was also recently a healthy scratch for the Rangers in their most recent matchup against the St. Louis Blues — which ended up being a 3-2 win for the Rangers. This latest news from Drury has baffled some fans, as the Rangers traded for Parssinen just last season at around the time of the trade deadline and were reportedly interested in acquiring the young forward for quite some time.
The 24-year-old lefty has been scratched out of the lineup on a number of occasions (six of the last eight matchups). With the Rangers this year he's only averaged 8:56 TOI while putting up three points across two goals and one assist.
Parssinen's Latest NHL Roster Transaction
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman made the announcement surrounding Parssinen being placed on waivers on the afternoon of Nov. 25.
The Athletic's Vince Mercogliano implied that Parssinen going on waivers is a substitute for a lack of adequate trade options, so it’s more about hopefully finding Parssinen a change of scenery through a claim rather than a demotion to the minors.
"[The Rangers] haven’t confirmed anything (including Mike Sullivan) ... but my sense is they’re exploring whether there are any trade options for Juuso Parssinen that make sense, and if not, waivers could be on the table," Mercogliano wrote on his X.
The Rangers originally acquired Parssinen in March of 2025 from the Colorado Avalanche after he was selected in the seventh round in 2019 by the Nashville Predators.
Internationally, Parssinen represented Finland at the 2025 IIHF World Championship and the 2021 World Junior Championship, where he captured bronze. He has 56 points (22 goals, 34 assists) in his NHL career so far.
The Finland native was signed to the Rangers with a two-year, $2.5 million contract as an unrestricted free agent. The Blueshirts can bury $1.15 million of his annual $1.25 million salary cap charge if he clears waivers and heads to the minors.
If not claimed by another team, Parssinen will be assigned to the American Hockey League affiliate of the Hartford Wold Pack. He split his first two seasons between the Nashville Predators and AHL Milwaukee, before spending all of last season in the NHL. However, Parssinen has bounced around before, playing 48 games with the Predators, Colorado and Rangers in 2024-25.
