Sharks Star Becomes Sixth Teenager in NHL History to Hit Century Mark

The Sharks received a historic performance from their young superstar Monday night. Macklin Celebrini scored his 37th goal against the St. Louis Blues to reach 100 points for the season, becoming just the sixth teenager in NHL history to accomplish the feat.

The 19-year-old center delivered a three-point effort with two goals and an assist in the 3-2 victory at SAP Center. His milestone marker came in the first period after he already recorded an assist, giving him point number 100 in his second NHL campaign.

Celebrini added his 38th goal in the final minute of the opening frame to extend the lead to 3-2. The two-goal performance pushed his season total to 101 points through 72 games played this season.

Elite Company

The accomplishment places Celebrini alongside hockey's greatest legends. Wayne Gretzky, Dale Hawerchuk, Mario Lemieux, Jimmy Carson and Sidney Crosby represent the only other teenagers to reach the century mark in a single season.

The Penguins' captain remains the most recent player before Celebrini to achieve the milestone during the 2006-07 campaign. Both Gretzky and Crosby accomplished the feat multiple times as teenagers, making the achievement even more remarkable.

Celebrini was selected first overall by the Sharks in the 2024 draft after winning the Hobey Baker Award at Boston University. He posted 25 goals and 63 points during his rookie season while finishing third in Calder Trophy voting.

Hart Trophy Contender

The second-year sensation has emerged as a legitimate Hart Trophy candidate this season. He had already impressed the experts enough to earn a spot on Canada's Olympic roster in February, becoming the youngest NHL player ever selected for the Canadian men's Olympic team.

Once selected, he continued his terrific run by recording 10 points through six Olympic games while helping Canada compete for the gold at the 2026 Winter Games in Milan. The international experience elevated his profile among the league's elite players despite his young age.

The former Boston University star currently lives with former Sharks captain Joe Thornton. The veteran presence has helped guide Celebrini through his rapid development from college standout to NHL superstar in less than two full professional seasons.

Playoff Push Continues

But Celebrini wasn't the only Sharks star who added to his tally against St. Louis. Igor Chernyshov scored twice, including the game-winner for San Jose in the victory over the Blues. Meanwhile, Alex Nedeljkovic made 22 saves to maintain the Sharks' lead while Will Smith helped with two assists in the winning effort.

The Sharks now sit four points behind Nashville for the final wild card position in the Western Conference. The team has not qualified for the postseason since the 2018-19 campaign and remains in contention with approximately 10 games remaining in the regular season.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky expressed confidence following the victory. The team snapped a six-game losing streak over the weekend against Columbus before building momentum with consecutive wins to keep playoff hopes alive during the final stretch.

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