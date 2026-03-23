Sharks Star Keeps Postseason Dreams Alive Despite Late-Season Struggles

The Sharks find themselves in unfamiliar territory as the regular season enters its final month. San Jose sits five points behind the Nashville Predators for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference with 14 games remaining and two games in hand.

The margin for error has disappeared after a devastating stretch that saw the Sharks drop four consecutive games. San Jose posted a dismal 2-5-2 record over a nine-game span, including lopsided losses to the Buffalo Sabres and Edmonton Oilers that exposed glaring defensive weaknesses.

Yet the Sharks remain mathematically alive thanks almost entirely to second-year center Macklin Celebrini. The 19-year-old phenom has compiled 96 points through 68 games, ranking fifth in the entire league and carrying an organization desperate to end its playoff drought.

Individual Brilliance Masks Team Flaws

Celebrini has produced at a historic pace that evokes comparisons to legends. His 96 points tie Joe Thornton for the third-highest single-season total in franchise history, and he remains on track to shatter Thornton's club record of 114 points set during the 2006-07 campaign.

The teenage sensation became the third-fastest player to reach 90 points in a season before his 20th birthday. Only Sidney Crosby and Wayne Gretzky accomplished the feat faster, providing context for the elite company Celebrini now keeps among hockey royalty.

"It's way more fun than not being in the playoff race," Celebrini told reporters. "We're having a blast. It's fun winning games, fun playing with this group, and it's fun having something to play for." His teammates have rallied around protecting their franchise cornerstone.

Alternate captain Mario Ferraro took a roughing penalty defending Celebrini against the Philadelphia Flyers, demonstrating the culture San Jose has built around its young star despite the consequences. "Zero hesitation," Ferraro said. "It's our best player, and he gets hit like that."

Goaltending Holds the Key

The path forward requires contributions beyond Celebrini's brilliance. San Jose ranks 29th in goals allowed per game, and inconsistent netminding has sabotaged several recent performances, including a six-goal meltdown against the Sabres.

Few observers expected the Sharks to compete for playoff positioning this late in the season. The team finished last in the NHL standings just one year ago, creating reasonable expectations for another developmental campaign focused on future growth rather than immediate success.

"I think Celebrini will be able to drag San Jose into a playoff spot in the Western Conference," NHL.com staff writer Derek Van Diest wrote. "There might be something to be said for the naivete of youth in their situation."

The Sharks control their destiny with 14 games remaining. Reliable goaltending combined with continued offensive production could extend their season beyond April for the first time since 2019.

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