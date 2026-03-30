NHL Fans React to Speculation Surrounding Sharks' Ryan Reaves Retirement

On and off the ice, it cannot be denied that enforcer Ryan Reaves of the San Jose Sharks brings a veteran energy and protective force to any locker room he's in.

However, Sharks beat reporter Max Miller of Sharks Hockey Digest has reported that Reaves watched the most recent San Jose morning skate on March 30 from the bench and now has an empty locker room stall. This development comes after Reaves previously sustained an upper-body injury — believed to be a left hand or finger — during a fight on March 21 against Garrett Wilson of the Philadelphia Flyers. Reaves would then return to the game for a 13-second shift before remaining on the bench with the team but not seeing futher action on the ice. Following the matchup, members of the NHL media were surprised to see San Jose forward Barclay Goodrow get emotional when asked about Reaves postgame.

Goodrow said that Reaves is one of the best teammates in the league.

"Reavo has been dong that his whole career. He is an unbelievable teammate," Goodrow had said through tears. "He's the guy that brings it all, every night. Great friend ... he's the best guy. Even when he's not playing, he's there for everyone. He works his butt off everyday. I think everyone in the room can learn a lot from a guy like that."

NHL Fans Advocate for Reaves to Hit 1,000 Game Milestone

Reaves has not yet been officially ruled out for the season, however the Sharks only have 11 regular-season games reamining on the season.

Feb 2, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Ryan Reaves (75) warms up before a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

San Jose next sees action against the St. Louis Blues on March 30 — Miller made his latest report following the morning skate prior to the evenings 10:00 p.m. EST puck drop. The Sharks currently sit with 73 points in the Pacific Division (with a 33-31-7 overall record prior to hosting St. Louis) as the NHL postseason draws nearer and nearer.

Fans have since reacted to Miller's report, citing potential speculation of retirement for Reaves.

"Yeah Goody crying was the first clue," said one NHL fan.

…please give him a proper send off / goodbye 😭 — grace (@sharksgrace) March 30, 2026

"Brutal, sounds like a career ender. Need to make room to try out some young guns," said another San Jose fan.

Reaves — who is 39 — has 140 points across 962 games played. Of those 140 points, 66 are goals and 74 are assists. The right wing is also known as one of the league's most recognizable enforcers and toughest players.

For the league veteran, a retirement following the 2025-26 NHL season would mean he would not hit the coveted 1,000 game milestone.

"Please give him one more year so he could hit the 1000 games mark," one league watcher said on X.

Sucks he’s likely not hitting the silver stick milestone. 38 games shy of 1000 — Michael Bale, MSc 🏳️‍🌈🇵🇷 (@NotABaleOfHay) March 30, 2026

Another fan said there is still a spot needed for guys like Reaves in the league.

"As a player you love having a guy like that around to deal with “injustices” on the ice . They allow the guys that typically not physical to play bigger and more carefree," Dave said on X. "Usually the best dudes off the ice as well which great for the room. There still is a place in the NHL."

Miller also noted that Sharks Head Coach Ryan Warsofsky has confirmed that Reaves has been deemed week-to-week but has yet to be officially ruled out for the season and will still be around.

"He wanted to come on the bench and be part of it. That’s good. He’s going to be around," Warsofsky said of Reaves. "Another guy who knows what it takes this time of year. He’s been on long playoff runs. He knows what winning looks like, how you have to play the game this time of year, and he’s going to continue to voice that. The more voices we get to help our players understand that, the better we’re going to be in the long run."

Warsofsky has also called Reaves a fifth coach throughout the year, which has also been apparent to the fanbase.

"Love him or hate him, you can’t deny that he brought a certain energy to the locker room that every player loved. Hopefully he stays in the arena and brings that energy for the team in some way because we need it," another fan has said online.

Reave's role as an enforcer in San Jose has become extra important for protection concerns as the franchise has placed a further emphasis on young talent around young star Macklin Celebrini; on the Sharks' roster there are currently five players who were born on or following 2005.

Reaves previously said to Breakaway On SI in an exclusive that he has been having a fun season protecting the younger players in the league and serving as a mentor figure.

"I've been in this role, but I've never been on a team that's had some struggles the last couple of years. Now all of a sudden, we're on the come up, and have young superstars like Mack[lin] and Smitty, and a couple of these guys that have been called up recently that are really coming into their own," Reaves said to Breakaway On SI. "It's good to watch them kind of grow right in front of right in front of my eyes, right in front of everybody's eyes. But it's definitely been fun to protect those guys and kind of teach them whatever I can. I'm not going to teach them much on the ice, but off the ice, you know, how to be a pro and how to carry yourself, whatever they need. It's been great being able to help them out."

It is a possibility that the Sharks could make a late move in signing a player from the NCAA or call up a prospect from their American Hockey League affiliate of the San Jose Barracuda — which would allow for Reaves' locker to be filled.

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