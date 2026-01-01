Sharks' Macklin Celebrini Fulfills Childhood Dream With Olympic Selection

Macklin Celebrini could barely contain his excitement. The San Jose Sharks forward received the call from Team Canada general manager Doug Armstrong on Wednesday morning, and the news left him struggling to refocus before his team's game against Minnesota.

The 19-year-old will become the third teenager to play for Canada at a best-on-best tournament and the first to do so at the Olympics. That historic distinction wasn't lost on Celebrini, who admitted the weight of the moment made preparation difficult.

"I found out this morning," Celebrini said following the Sharks' 4-3 shootout victory against the Wild. "I can't really put it into words. I was so excited. It was tough to refocus into the game, especially with the early start." But the conversation with Armstrong was brief; its impact on the Sharks' rookie was immense.

Months of Waiting

Once the news was delivered, Celebrini immediately called his parents to share the moment with the people who made it all possible. "They did so much for me growing up," he explained. "They're the reason I'm here—all their love and support."

The announcement ended months of uncertainty for Celebrini, who struggled to keep thoughts of the Olympics out of his mind as the roster decision approached. The anticipation had been building since the orientation camp in August, where Canada's coaching staff emphasized what it meant to represent the country on the world stage.

"You can't not think about it, especially right now while it's fresh," Celebrini said. He noted the message from camp about representing the entire country alongside athletes from every sport made the honor feel even more significant.

Learning From the Best

One player Celebrini is particularly excited to team up with is Sidney Crosby, his childhood idol. The two previously played together at the 2025 World Championship, where Celebrini got the chance to skate on Crosby's line.

When asked about potentially reuniting with Crosby in Italy, Celebrini's response was immediate. "I think everyone is hoping for that," he said. The Crosby connection runs deeper than just admiration.

Last summer, Celebrini trained with both Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon, absorbing everything he could from two of the game's elite players. The results have been remarkable. Celebrini currently ranks third in the NHL with 62 points in 40 games, trailing only MacKinnon and Connor McDavid.

His production has jumped significantly from his rookie season, when he finished with 63 points in 70 games. "Those are two of the best players in the world," Celebrini said of Crosby and MacKinnon. "Being around those guys, you can't soak up all the little details and the stuff that they do."

Teammate Support

Sharks defenseman John Klingberg praised Celebrini's impact on the team. "Ever since Day 1, he has been driving the bus," Klingberg said. Forward William Eklund echoed that sentiment, calling Celebrini one of the hardest workers he's ever seen. "He deserves all the credit he gets," Eklund noted.

Celebrini credited his teammates for helping him reach this moment, acknowledging that hockey is a team game and individual success doesn't happen in isolation. The support from his Sharks teammates made the achievement even more meaningful.