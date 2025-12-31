Sharks Rookie Makes Team Canada's Olympic Roster

Macklin Celebrini has made Team Canada's Olympic roster. The San Jose Sharks rookie will represent Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina, choosing to play for his birth country over the United States, where he's competed internationally throughout his career.

ESPN's Emily Kaplan broke the news ahead of the official roster announcements scheduled for January 1, 2026. USA Hockey and Team Canada will call players tomorrow morning to inform them of roster decisions before making the news public.

The decision to play for Canada is significant. Celebrini was born in Vancouver but holds dual citizenship and has represented the United States at international competitions, including the World Juniors. Now he'll wear the maple leaf at the Olympics.

Major Decision

Celebrini's choice to represent Canada gives the team an elite young talent who's already making an impact in the NHL. The 18-year-old has been exceptional in his rookie season with the Sharks, proving he belongs at the highest level of professional hockey.

Canada clearly sees Celebrini as someone who can contribute immediately at the Olympics. His skating ability, hockey IQ, and two-way play make him valuable in any lineup, and representing his birth country on the Olympic stage will be a dream come true.

With Olympic rosters due tomorrow, USA Hockey & Team Canada will call players in the morning.



Expect similar American roster to Four Nations; hearing small tweaks. Macklin Celebrini made Canada then we’ll see on Connor Bedard, who was just on the outside throughout the process. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) December 30, 2025

The decision also speaks to Canada's depth and willingness to include young talent. Celebrini won't just be along for the ride. He'll be expected to produce and help Canada compete for gold.

Bedard Still Waiting

The most shocking part of Kaplan's report is what it means for Connor Bedard. The Chicago Blackhawks phenom remains on the outside looking in as Canada finalizes its roster.

Kaplan noted that Bedard "was just on the outside throughout the process," suggesting he's been close but hasn't quite made the cut. If Canada leaves off one of the most talented young players in the world, it shows just how deep their roster is.

Bedard's exclusion would be controversial. The 19-year-old is a generational talent who's already proven himself in the NHL. But Canada has established veterans and elite players at every position, making roster decisions incredibly difficult.

Rosters Due Tomorrow

Olympic rosters are due imminently, and both USA Hockey and Team Canada will contact players in the morning before making official announcements. The American roster is expected to be similar to the Four Nations roster with small tweaks.

Canada's roster will generate significant discussion once it's revealed, particularly if Bedard is indeed left off while Celebrini makes the team. The 2026 Olympics promise to showcase the best hockey talent in the world, and Celebrini will be part of Canada's quest for gold.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!