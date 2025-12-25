Sharks Rookie Matches Sidney Crosby Record Before Holidays

Macklin Celebrini is making NHL history in his first season. The San Jose Sharks rookie has tied Sidney Crosby for the most points before Christmas by a teenager in league history, reaching 55 points and cementing himself among the game's greatest young talents.

Celebrini joins elite company with this achievement. Crosby posted 55 points before Christmas during the 2006-07 season, and now, nearly two decades later, the Sharks' first overall pick has matched that mark.

Both teenagers have surpassed Wayne Gretzky, who recorded 51 points before the holiday break during the 1980-81 season. The 18-year-old has exceeded every expectation placed on him when San Jose selected him first overall in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Celebrini has been the Sharks' best player from day one, providing offense, energy, and leadership despite being the youngest player on the roster. Reaching 55 points before Christmas as a teenager puts Celebrini in a category reserved for generational talents.

What Macklin Celebrini's Historic Season Means for Sharks

Crosby went on to become one of the greatest players in NHL history with three Stanley Cups and countless individual awards. Gretzky is widely considered the greatest player to ever play the game. Now Celebrini has his name alongside both legends.

The Sharks have been rebuilding for years, and Celebrini represents the centerpiece of their future. His production isn't just impressive for a teenager. It's impressive for any NHL player, regardless of age.

San Jose hasn't been competitive this season, but Celebrini gives fans a reason to watch every night. Performances like this demonstrate that the Sharks made the proper decision in the draft since he is the type of player who can alter a team's course.

Raising the Bar for the Sharks

Additionally, Celebrini's accomplishment raises the bar for youth output in the contemporary NHL. Since Gretzky's time, the game has undergone a substantial transformation, with better goalie and defensive strategies making it more difficult to score. However, Celebrini has managed to produce at a superior level.

Given how much the Penguins icon accomplished at such a young age, matching Crosby's mark is especially noteworthy for someone like the Sharks rookie. During his rookie season, Crosby was already regarded as a generational talent, and Celebrini is now demonstrating that he belongs in comparable discussions.

How far Celebrini can stretch this record is now the question. His performance on the ice has already earned him praise from Crosby himself, who called him one of the best in the league. Morever with nearly half the games remaining before the season ends, he has the opportunity to separate himself from Crosby and Gretzky entirely.

If he maintains his current pace, he'll finish his rookie season with numbers that would be remarkable for a veteran, let alone an 18-year-old. For now, though, Celebrini can celebrate joining the most elite company in NHL history.

