Sharks Sign Forward Ty Dellandrea to Two-Year Extension

The San Jose Sharks have committed to key forward Ty Dellandrea's future with the team, as they announced earlier today that they have signed him to a two-year contract extension. At an AAV of $1.625 million, the extension will keep him with the Sharks through the 2027-28 season.

Delly signing on the dotted line. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/Y5H34jTYCa — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 13, 2026

The move comes less than a year after San Jose acquired Dellandrea from the Dallas Stars in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick. So far, the deal has provided the Sharks with exactly what they were looking for. Dellandrea has given the rebuilding side some stability in their forward while providing cost certainty.

It has also allowed the forward to improve his game at the NHL level. Dellandrea has appeared in 56 games this season, posting two goals and 11 points while adding 18 penalty minutes. The Port Perry, Ontario native has missed time recently with a lower-body injury but is expected to return to the lineup soon.

Former First-Round Pick Finding Role

The Sharks are hoping for Dellandrea, who was selected 13th overall by the Stars in 2018, to help with their points production. While he struggled to establish himself in Dallas, having played just 42 games in the 2023-24 season, San Jose is turning out to suit him much more.

The #SJSharks have signed Ty Dellandrea to a two-year contract extension. AAV of $1.625 million — Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) March 13, 2026

San Jose offers Dellandrea the opportunity to carve out a more defined role that he was unable to find on the Stars' deep offensive roster. At 6'2", the center has been building his two-way game and has shown himself to be capable of multiple plays from penalty kill to matching up with opposing forwards.

Not to mention, Dellandrea's work ethic has allowed him to fit better in head coach Ryan Warsofsky's forward group, bringing both defensive awareness and the possibility of being a depth piece. He already ranks sixth among Stars forwards in hits and fifth in shorthanded ice time during his final season in Dallas.

Versatility Valued

The contract structure allows the Sharks to deploy Dellandrea up and down the lineup as needed. His physical style and willingness to battle in corners align with the identity San Jose wants to establish as it develops young talent around established veterans.

Dellandrea brings playoff experience despite his young age, having appeared in 24 career postseason games with four goals. He helped Dallas reach the Western Conference Final in 2024, providing energy and forechecking pressure in a depth role.

The modest financial commitment reflects Dellandrea's current production while betting on potential growth over the next two seasons. His ability to win battles, pressure opponents, and support defensemen in the defensive zone makes him a useful option when the Sharks need reliable minutes.

San Jose continues building its forward depth with players who can contribute in different areas beyond pure offense. Dellandrea represents the type of complementary piece that helps winning teams succeed when deployed properly. The franchise also re-signed netminder Alex Nedeljkovic ahead of the final month of the regular season.

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