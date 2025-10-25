Kraken's Brandon Montour Honoring Brother's Battle with ALS
Seattle Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour returned to the ice for the first time during morning skate ahead of play against the Edmonton Oilers.
The defenseman had previously taken a leave of absence to attend to a family matter. Post practice to the media, Montour revealed the reason for the absence was due to his older brother — Cameron Montour — passing away due to a hard-fought battle with ALS. Cameron was 34 at the time of his passing and started initially experiencing symptoms towards the end of 2021.
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS, is a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing a loss of muscle control.
Seattle Kraken, Lane Lambert Offer Support to Montour
Brandon was signed as a free agent by the Kraken in July 2024. The blueliner has 297 points for his career so far across 605 games played. He said he knows Cameron will be watching down on him as he continues his NHL play on the ice.
"He battled hard ... he was at home battling right until Monday, when it happened. He was smiling right until the end. I'm trying to honor him; I do the best I can every single day regardless of whose here or not," Montour told Breakaway On SI. "Nothing like that changes, but he's watching down and that's all I can ask."
Cameron passed on Monday and is survived by his wife and three daughters.
A GoFundMe that was formerly created in his owner noted that Brandon's older brother was always known for his loyalty to his peers.
Brandon said that the Seattle franchise has been "unbelievable" in the support that has been shown him throughout the personal matter.
Head coach Lane Lambert said he hopes being back with the Kraken will help Brandon and his family.
"Clearly, our hearts have been with him," Lambert said of how the team has been with Montour through his recent family passing. "The support has been with him and and we're going to have to continue to support him through this time. It's important to have him back not only as a player but certainly as a leader. It's important for him to get back into the groove of the game and maybe take his mind off of it a little bit. We feel for him and we'll continue to support [him]."
Throughout the 2024-25 season, Brandon tallied 41 points for Seattle with 18 goals and 23 assists. This marks his 12th year in the league; he had already tallied four assists on the year prior to returning to Seattle from attending to the family matter.
