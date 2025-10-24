Rangers Call Up AHL Forward Following Matt Rempe Injury
Following an upper-body injury sustained from Matt Rempe, the New York Rangers have recalled forward Brennan Othmann from the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolf Pack.
Rempe most recently sustained the injury during play against the San Jose Sharks. The injury likely came as a result of him and fellow heavyweight Ryan Reaves dropping gloves for a knockout, drag-out fight at Madison Square Garden center ice. Following the spout, Rempe made his way down the tunnel with the training staff and did not return; he was ruled out for the remainder of the eventual 6-5 overtime win for San Jose due to an upper-body injury.
Othmann was one of the later roster decision from new head coach Mike Sullivan out of training camp. The left winger had seen a strong showing at rookie camp and in two games against Philadelphia Flyers prospects but was ultimately sent down to the AHL due to inconsistency at training camp.
Brennan Othmann Recalled, Matt Rempe Status Looming
Going into another shot at the NHL level, Othmann has a steady guide of what skill areas will be specifically looked for as a result of a former statement from Sullivan.
“A lot of the discussion we had just talked about conscientious play, attention to detail defensively, away from the puck. Playing within structure. Having some predictability and reliability and dependability around his game,” Sullivan previously said on the decision to start Othmann out with the Wolf Pack for 2025-26. “I think if he can add more detail around those things — and essentially that’s what it boils down to, it’s attention to detail in all zones on both sides of the puck, in particular the defensive side of the puck.”
Throughout the 2024-25 league season, Othmann — 22 — appeared in 22 games for the Rangers and tallied two points.
Rempe currently has 11 points across his career, in the midst of his third season in the NHL, across five goals and six assists. The 23 year old who stands at 6"2", weighing 225-pounds has one goal through nine games and is plus-1. The Canadian enforcer primarily plays on a line with Adam Edström and Sam Carrick. Rempe also plays to the front of the net on the Rangers' second power-play unit.
In addition to his typical display of fighting with Reaves, Rempe has been demonstrating a more well-rounded game this season.
"I did what I had to do to carve my path. In Hartford I didn't play much and carved it out doing the fights," Rempe said. "Now I take a lot of pride in doing all that, but showing that my game has come a long way."
An official status update on Rempe has not yet been disclosed, but the roster transaction involving Othmann is likely a direct result to his looming status.
