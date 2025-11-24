Alex Texier Signs with Montreal Canadiens
Alexandre Texier was recently put on waivers and had his contract terminated by the St. Louis Blues, as he was not doing much to help his team out.
In two seasons with the Blues, including this season, Texier got into 39 games, scoring six goals and adding six assists. That is not nearly good enough for a club that is looking to win that got back into a playoff spot last season after being at the bottom of the league most of the year.
But now Texier has found a new team that will give him a chance. It was announced that he is signing a one-year deal with the Montreal Canadiens that will take him through the rest of this season and into next season.
Texier now joins a squad that includes superstars Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, Alex Newhook, Juraj Slafkovsky and Lane Hutson, among others. He is joining a group that is young and is on the rise and is looking to make some noise after getting into the postseason last year and losing in the first round to the Washington Capitals.
This is Texier's chance to really show St. Louis what he can do and that general manager Kent Hughes signing him was not a mistake. He is going to be surrounded by all of those playmakers and needs to show them what he's got.
Texier Signing Will be a Good Thing
Every hockey fan should remember that starting out in his career that Texier was with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He was on the Blue Jackets team that upset the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2018-19 Stanley Cup Playoffs. That Lightning team was the league's best and had won the President's Trophy and Texier was a big reason why the Blue Jackets won that series.
And the Canadiens taking a gamble on him by signing him to a one-year deal and putting him around their core superstars is definitely worth it. He is going to be surrounded by so much talent that he is bound to put up points and help out on the powerplay and just be a good player.
The Blues do not have a lot of firepower or superstars on their team, and he was playing in the bottom six of the lineup, Texier was not going to be successful that way and in Montreal he should be getting better minutes and better linemates.
It remains to be seen how well Texier will do with his new team, but it was worth the gamble. He should be just fine in a new role.
