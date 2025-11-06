Blues Goaltender Tries to Keep Alex Ovechkin's Historic Puck
The Washington Capitals recently faced off against the St. Louis Blues at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., and hockey fans all around the world had been waiting for Capitals star Alex Ovechkin to score one more goal so he would make history with his 900th career NHL goal.
Well, Ovechkin finally scored it against Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, and his Capitals teammates joined him on the ice to hug him and celebrate him. But Binnington tried to do something that no hockey fan was expecting.
Binnington went to dig the puck out of the net and tried to hide it and keep it from Ovechkin. He was trying to make it so where Ovechkin could not get the puck back and put it in his trophy case. But Binnington was unsuccessful with the gesture. They eventually got the puck over to Ovechkin since it was historic, so he could keep it.
The Blues goaltender likes to get upset at times, but this seemed like a harmless attempt to be funny and try to hide the puck. But Binnington had to give the puck back as Ovechkin was not going to let him keep it.
NHL fans remember Ovechkin making history against the New York Islanders a year ago
Ovechkin has been able to make NHL history twice within a calendar year. He made history recently by becoming the first NHL player to ever score 900 goals. But he also made history last season when he faced the New York Islanders at the tail-end of the 2024-25 season.
His goal against the Islanders on the road was number 895 of his career which passed Wayne Gretzky for first all-time in goals scored in the NHL. Fans remember that one as every Capitals game was put on national TV until Ovechkin scored it so it was put in front of a national audience.
The fact that Ovechkin is the greatest goal scorer that the NHL has ever seen, and the fact that he has made history twice in two seasons is absolutely remarkable. Ovechkin is just one-of-one and one of the greatest players to ever lace up the skates.
There will never be another Ovechkin, there will never be someone of his caliber ever again. When Ovechkin finally decides to retire, he will go down in history as a top 5 player and it will be well deserved. He is one of a kind.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!