Hurricanes Tilting Ice With Ease
The Carolina Hurricanes are off to a blistering start to the 2025-2026 NHL season. Through their first six games, the Canes are 5-1 good for 10 points and second place in the Metropolitan Division. They currently trail the division-leading New Jersey Devils by just a pair of points through the early goings of the season.
The one thing that has been crystal clear is that the Hurricanes are tilting the ice in their favor. Utilizing a system that outpaces, out-skates and out-maneuvers their opponents, they are able to spend a majority of their time in the offensive zone so far this season. The result has been a surplus of scoring chances created and quality shots on goal generated, leading to an impressing start for the Canes.
Offensive Zone Dominance
The Hurricanes have made their way up the NHL ranks the past few seasons by being a dynamic offensive team, one that dominates possession time and controls the scoring chance battle. Through the initial phase of this season, Carolina is off to their usual antics.
According to NHL EDGE data from the season, the Hurricanes are spending an absurd time in the offensive zone. Spanning all situations, the Canes are spending 46.2% of their time in the offensive zone. When playing at even strength, they are in the offensive zone 45.9% of the time. Both percentages lead the NHL this season.
The flip side of that, but the obvious part that needs stating, is that they are subsequently spending way less time in their own end and defending their own net. They lead the league in the lowest amount of time spent in their defensive zone, spending just 35% of their time in their own end at even strength and 35.3% of their time in the defensive end across all strengths.
Just Keep Skating
The key to the Hurricanes’ system is simple, but so effective: just keep skating. The entire team plays with a constant and upbeat tempo. Whether it’s establishing the forecheck, retrieving loose pucks or maintaining possession in the offensive zone, the team is constantly in motion. It exhausts opposing defenses while spreading them thin and exposing goaltenders to more shots on goal and better chances against.
Through the first part of their regular season schedule, the NHL is taking notice of what’s going on once again in Carolina. They are tilting the ice with ease and hammering in their opponents, and the results are sending a warning to the entire league.
